Smash the plate-riarchy with these beautifully designed plates for your walls and tabletops

Eat a hearty meal or decorate your walls with our curation of beautiful plates that are stunning enough for both.
Have you heard of the Greek tradition of smashing plates? Popularised by Greek tavernas and weddings, the act symbolises new beginnings. So recently when we discovered some unique plates that can be styled as décor or used for serving delicious meals, we were tempted to smash the plate-riarchy just to get new ones. However, as therapeutic as the act looks, we don’t recommend this savage act and suggest you choose Diwali as an excuse to buy some whimsical plates for your home.
Hand-painted designs to handcrafted flaws, these pieces are sure to make entertaining at home more enjoyable. Pick sets for your lavish dinners to simply mix and match designs, styles and shapes to create unique wall installations. You can even use individual pieces with stands to add décor elements.
1 /10
Transporting us to a tropical holiday, more particularly the one in Sri Lanka, is this beautiful Jolie Breakfast Plate set (Rs 5,800) from Cottons & Satins. Palm trees, blue skies and flamingos — can there be a better start to a day?
2 /10
If you’re due for some dapper dinner company, then these salad plates from West Elm are sure to add a little chicness to your table. Based on paintings of real animals, which designer Rachel Kozlowski then dressed and accessorised, the plates certainly add character to any space. The West Elm Dapper Porcelain Plates (Rs 900) can be bought individually and easily used to decorate a nursery wall.
3 /10
Inspired by the Indian Devanagari script, this tableware collection from Nishita Design uses typography to create a unique style. Bold strokes of black and white add character to fine porcelain plate sets of four (Rs 10,000). The minimalistic design can be easily combined with busier monochrome prints to create intrigue.
4 /10
Florals for tableware might not be groundbreaking, but it’s a style that can be constantly upgraded to create beautiful pieces. The Wishing Chair’s Poppy Petals dessert plates (Rs 2,650) is one such choice. The plates are handpainted by Indian artisans.
5 /10
Sometimes it’s good to have a darker backdrop to your culinary experiments and the Eclipse Dessert Plates from Ellementry (Rs 2,690) provides exactly that. This handmade set of four plates is handmade and is an interesting take of dark florals.
6 /10
Good Earth’s dining plates have always been a thing of beauty and the Pomegranate & Roses set is no different. The fine bone china plates are accented with 24-carat gold and are the perfect accomplishments for a sit-down dinner.
7 /10
Inspired by landscaped Mughal gardens is the Bagh Dinner Set from Mi Casa Collective (Rs 25,182). The greenery and grandeur of the gardens are expressed through these patterns and enhanced with 24 k gold work.
8 /10
Veteran designer Ritu Kumar’s foray into the world of home décor has resulted in a mélange of traditional and contemporary design sensibilities. Intricate Indian patterns are translated into home essentials and the Turquoise Villa set of two side plates (Rs 3,600) is no different. The unique hue and beautiful motifs create an appetizing dinner set up.
10 /10
If you’re looking to splurge on some fine bone china dinnerware then check out the luxe collection at Ekaani. We are particularly partial towards the Versace Medussa Rhapsody dinner sets (price upon request) that are a modern take on the brand’s icon.
Hero Image: Courtesy Cottons & Satins; Featured Image: Courtesy XXXXX.