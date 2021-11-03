Smash the plate-riarchy with these beautifully designed plates for your walls and tabletops

Eat a hearty meal or decorate your walls with our curation of beautiful plates that are stunning enough for both.

Have you heard of the Greek tradition of smashing plates? Popularised by Greek tavernas and weddings, the act symbolises new beginnings. So recently when we discovered some unique plates that can be styled as décor or used for serving delicious meals, we were tempted to smash the plate-riarchy just to get new ones. However, as therapeutic as the act looks, we don’t recommend this savage act and suggest you choose Diwali as an excuse to buy some whimsical plates for your home.

Hand-painted designs to handcrafted flaws, these pieces are sure to make entertaining at home more enjoyable. Pick sets for your lavish dinners to simply mix and match designs, styles and shapes to create unique wall installations. You can even use individual pieces with stands to add décor elements.