Ranveer-Deepika and other Bollywood celebs with the most expensive homes

One of the most highly invested avenues for Bollywood celebs is real estate. From palatial houses to swanky farmhouses, our favourite Bollywood stars have them all. While we all know of the obvious choice that Mannat is, there are plenty of other Bollywood celebs who own magnificent houses, not just in Mumbai, but all around the world. in this edition, we are taking you on a tour of Bollywood celebs most expensive homes.

Bollywood celebs who own expensive homes

Ranveer-Deepika’s Bandra flat

The first and foremost on the list of Bollywood celebs most expensive homes is none other than Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. They have recently been in the news for their Rs 119 crore Bandra flat, which will now make them neighbours of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. A sea-facing quadruplex in suburban Bandra, the apartment is spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand, Mumbai. The building is currently under construction after redevelopment, and we can’t wait for glimpses of this house.

SRK’s Mannat

A house that requires no introduction, SRK’s bandra house is as iconic as the actor himself. SRK bought the house in 2001 for Rs 13.32 crore. Currently valued at Rs 200 crore, Mannat is a constant on the Bollywood celebs most expensive homes. It is a 6-storey high, a sea-facing house that comes with its own gym, swimming pool, gaming room, walk-in wardrobe, a huge library and has been declared a heritage site.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Worli flat

Talking about Bollywood celebs most expensive homes, the list will be incomplete without the Indian skipper and his wife’s Worli home. Valued at Rs 34 crores, the apartment is on the 35th floor in the C Tower of the ultra-luxurious complex named Omkar 1973, overlooking the Arabian Sea. With four bedrooms, a private terrace, a small gym and even a garden area, the house reflects the couple’s taste for minimalistic designs.

Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Juhu bungalow

Located in the heart of Mumbai in Juhu, the star couple own Shakti, one of the most expensive houses in Mumbai at Rs 60 crores. Surrounded by lush green trees, this is a sprawling bungalow featuring a very elaborate façade. Done in soothing shades of cream and brown, along with majestic staircases and elaborate light fixtures, the staircase is often used as a backdrop for Kajol’s pre-red carpet photoshoots. It looks all things magnificent.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

A mega house fit for the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan has five houses in Mumbai. But the one he resides in, Jalsa, is the most famous of all, where he has been living for more than three decades. However, this house was not built by him. It was a gift from director Ramesh Sippy for his fabulous performance in Satte Pe Satta. The house is roughly valued between Rs 100 crore and Rs 120 crores.

Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu home

At Rs. 50 crores, Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu home, called Paras, is next on the Bollywood celebs most expensive homes. Designed by architect Ashiesh Shah with customised inputs by Roshan, the house features a a billiards table, foosball table, and a vending machine that dispenses chocolates for his two sons. The house has a nautical theme, for which the actor spent almost Rs 100 crores. Located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor, the house overlooks the Arabian Sea.

Shilpa Shetty’s Kinara

Shilpa Shetty’s house called Kinara, costs a whopping Rs 100 crores, and is one of the most expensive houses in the city. With massive art installations, irregular stone structure in her living room, the hand-shaped stone structure in the garden and the giant horse in one of the corners, every corner of the house has something to offer. With a huge living room, balconies and a massive garden, this is a house with magnificent interiors.

John Abraham’s Bandra duplex

A duplex penthouse named Villa In The Sky is John Abraham’s address and also a clear winner on the Bollywood celebs most expensive homes list. Designed by his brother and architect Alan, his 4,000-square-foot penthouse is located on the 7th and 8th floors of a residential complex in Bandra West. The house is a mix of two older apartments that have been transformed into one modern, spacious duplex flat and terrace. Costing Rs 75 crores, the house has sea views from each and every room.

Akshay Kumar’s mansion

A duplex home in Prime Beach in Juhu priced at Rs 80 crores, this luxe home features a pond in the living room. With a purely nature-based theme, the house has been done up with influential feminist art and smart décor all designed by Twinkle Khanna. The grand house is filled with a beautiful orchard and a huge outdoor space.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ LA house

Priyanka Chopra is a desi girl who now lives in videsh, in a massive house befitting for her stardom. The actor has many houses and properties across the world, but recently she bought one with her husband Nick Jonas and it is all things grand. This $20 million mansion in Encino in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles was bought last year has a mirror-walled gymnasium, a two-lane bowling alley, a movie theatre with a screen of IMAX proportions, a wet bar, and an indoor basketball court. There is also a lounge/games room underground with a pool table.

