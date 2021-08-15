If you thought concrete decor played no greater role in a home than setting the foundation, you are mistaken. Over the years, I have certainly changed my mind and so will you because this unassuming material creates the perfect neutral backdrop for a myriad of décor styles from industrial and minimal to bohemian, vintage, and farmhouse.

Alternatively, architects and designers have turned bold concrete elements into the focal point of a room, infusing the space with a sophisticated warmth. From raw texture to polished surfaces, this versatile and durable material has been used on walls, floors, furniture, décor accessories and lighting, sometimes in the most unexpected of ways. We’ve picked out labels and designers who showcase the beauty of this unconventional material in home décor through their entire collection or experiments with one-off products.

Best Indian brands for Home décor, accessories and lighting –

Craft Beton by Dalmia Bharat takes concrete seriously, turning this simple material into works of art. With an aim to redefine perceptions, the company works with internationally acclaimed designers to create pieces that range from tableware and wall installation to bath accessories, furniture, and lighting. They also have a handbag and laptop case made from flexible cement!

Known for luxury leather products and handcrafted bags, Nappa Dori introduced a collection of concrete desk accessories that add elegance to your workspace. Each decor piece displays a minimal aesthetic with simple lines and a hint of texture.

Sculpting miniature beauties, Material Immaterial studio explores the beauty in bare materials like concrete, paper mâché, wood, and brass. Set up by architects and product designers Nitin Barchha and Disney Davis, the handcrafted designs are inspired by architecture and facades. The collections include decorative pieces, doorknobs and handles, jewellery and accessories for men.

The design studio Oorjaa, handcrafts sustainable materials into spectacular lamps and light fixtures. Their Wabi Sabi collection showcases the beauty of weathered imperfection in faux concrete which they developed from waste while their Oxide collection takes it a step further with an array of hues that complement the cement grey.

This interior and product design studio by architect Karan Desai highlights the elegance of handmade products. While machine-made products are perfectly identical, this studio focuses on the uniqueness that handcrafting brings to each piece. The range spans home accessories, decorative curios, lighting and even novel pieces like shaving brushes and pen drives.

This lifestyle design studio creates some of the most wonderful products from concrete. Wanting to set concrete free from its traditional image, the studio fashions products that showcase the depth and character that this material can bring to a space. Check out their expansive range of products from clocks, ashtrays, tableware and candle holders to bath sets and planters to incredible light fixtures.

Best Furniture brands in India

Co-founded by Saurabh Ailawadi and Shweta Mewara, Jaipur-based Gulmohar Lane is known for stunning, handmade seating and furniture designs. They work with expert craftsmen and local karigars who sculpt their beautiful designs into reality. While they don’t work exclusively with concrete, they have created a few wonderful pieces like the Concrete Island coffee and side tables as well as floating shelves.

SaVeri

Available in India through World Bazaar, the German brand SaVeri is known for their polished concrete, indoor and outdoor furniture and accessories that are elegant and highly durable. The range includes tables, seating, planters, and lights.

Lightweight, durable and stain-resistant, the concrete furniture range from Convow has everything from stools, sofas and lounge chairs to beds and tables to bar counters. They also have stunning lighting and decorative pieces as well as a range of vanities and sinks for your bathrooms and a Garden Series of tables and seating.

Walls and floors

To perfectly replicate the raw look of concrete on your walls and ceilings, take a look at Archi + Concrete by Asian Paints. This mineral plaster coat transforms your walls into an earthy canvas with a touch of luxury. Perfect for both interiors and exteriors, the finish is long-lasting and versatile.

One of the biggest names in cement and terrazzo tiles, BFT has some of the most exquisite coverings for your floors and walls. Their collections include designer and artist collaborations, heritage designs, and patterns inspired by Indian art forms, among others. They have also launched an elegant collection of home accessories in concrete decor.

From polished concrete and micro-topping to decorative tiles, acid stained and stamped concrete, this brand has your walls and floors covered. They also have a range of pre-cast counter-tops and sinks that add visual interest and sophistication to your homes.