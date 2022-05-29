7 creative coworking spaces around the world for design enthusiasts

Shared office spaces around the world have come a long way since their inception, as ‘Hackerspace’, by a group of computer engineers in Berlin, in 1995. You can now find shared creative coworking spaces in many cities that are redefining the office environment.

Most coworking spaces give digital nomads, small businesses and even salaried employees, without having private offices, a cost-effective and collaborative space to work. Additionally, you get to meet like-minded individuals.

While amazing amenities including a productive atmosphere and high speed internet is alluring, what really inspires is the sheer beauty of the particular coworking space. Whether it is a beautifully painted plastered ceiling, adorned with brass light fixtures that defines opulence, a natural lit meeting room or black metal casement glass partitions and walls that give an industrial vibe — shared office spaces are carefully designed to support the thriving community of remote professionals.

We have outlined some of the finest and creative coworking spaces from all over the world that you can see, while visiting the city for work or networking.

Here are some creative coworking space design ideas to delight you

Crew Collective & Café, Montreal

Crew Collective & Café is not only a café, located in the iconic Royal Bank building but a stunning 12,000 square feet space, housing 100 coworking seats and meeting rooms.

While the enigmatic building was built between 1926 and 1928 for the Royal Bank of Canada by York & Sawyer, a New York architect firm, it was redesigned by local architect Henri Cleinge. You can still see some old world elegance that has been preserved. It includes a lovely marble floor, a tinted and plastered ceiling that is adorned with brass light fixtures and brass teller’s wickets.

Added opulent details, such as a gorgeous marble counter and the cleverly integrated brass-plated steel boxes, bring sophistication to the space.

Interestingly, each workstation comes with comfortable chairs and other pre-requisites, which include access to private rooms, large conference tables, as well as a safety deposit box to store valuables.

Along with enjoying the design of this historic office space, you can sip some amazing coffee that is sourced from Dispatch Coffee in Montreal and Kaito Coffee Roasters, in Hudson, Quebec. You can also relish some savouries from their various food options, from pâtisseries to the fixed lunch menu.

Founded in 2012, Crew is a tech company as well as a creative agency that is based in Montreal. It aims to connect freelancers and clients for business opportunities or projects. Inspired by the thriving community of independent professionals, the company decided to open Crew Collective & Café in May 2016.

Ministry of New, Mumbai

This design-led collaborative workspace in India’s Mumbai sets the stage for inspiration, productivity, safety and comfort. It comes with a 2,200 square feet main workspace, which has an eclectic mix of huge wooden tables, private desks with ergonomic office chairs and is adorned with many plants. The natural skylight accentuates the look of the area.

The space also includes eight private rooms, which can easily accommodate four to ten people. Apart from being fully furnished, each room has a large window that allows natural light to come in.

The library comes with cosy sofas, café tables and a large old-fashioned kitchen, creating a relaxed setting for an informal meeting or a reading session. Add to it the interesting collection of international books and magazines that find a place in the shelves here. You can also go to the balcony for some fresh air and enjoy the lovely view of South Mumbai.

Ministry of New was founded by Dutch co-founders Marlies Bloemendaal and Natascha Chanda, for creative people, freelancers and professionals looking to get associated with an international creative agency. It has also been ranked as the second most beautiful coworking space in the world, by Forbes.

.andwork Shibuya, Tokyo

Japan’s .andwork is a classic example of an ‘office as your third place’, as it offers the comforts of home in an exceptional coworking space.

Situated inside The Millennials Shibuya, you can avail the hotel’s amenities without being a guest. For instance, you can take a power nap in one of the hotel’s beds, whenever you feel the need to take a break.

.andwork is spread across two floors and features a large and bright co-working area on the third floor with a modular layout for events and banquets. The space also includes dedicated desks, sofas, private phone booths and a terrace.

In the 4th floor lobby, you can spot a lounge, a well-equipped kitchen and several meeting rooms, which ensure a relaxed working environment and a wonderful place to network.

NeueHouse Bradbury, Los Angeles

Another coworking space that is located inside a historic masterpiece, the Bradbury Building, is NeueHouse Bradbury in Los Angeles.

Built in 1893, the building is famous for its epic, light-filled atrium and detailed ironwork and has been featured in films like Blade Runner, television shows and music shows.

Spread across an area of 25,000 square feet on the second floor, the shared office space was redesigned in 2020 by DesignAgency as a ‘cultural home for creators, innovators and thought leaders.’

Some of the modern elements include work areas, private studios, phone booths, lounges, conference rooms, a wellness room and a cafe and bar.

However, the agency has retained some historic features too like the exposed wooden ceiling joists, oak-framed 11-foot-high windows and brick fireplaces, making it one of the most beautiful and best coworking spaces in the world, for remote professionals.

Make Lemonade, Toronto

This new coworking space, designed by MMNT Design, covers an area of 3,000 square feet and is specially made for women.

The walls are painted in bright colours and are enhanced with inspirational wall quotes. The coworking space also includes chic desks, ergonomic chairs as well as private phone booths that are carpeted synthetically in AstroTurf, making it look playful and feminine.

Furthermore, there are many private meeting rooms that are beautifully lit and decorated with lemonade-themed murals and bright palm print wallpapers.

The kitchen has a Smeg refrigerator and a hex tile floor inset imprinted with quotes such as ‘Be Nice.’

Men are also allowed to work here as long as they support Make Lemonade’s feminist ideology.

Make Lemonade was founded in 2017, when its founder Rachel Kelly yearned to connect with fellow coworkers as a freelancer. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands and open a coworking space. And since its launch, Make Lemonade has found its name in Forbes, Fashion Magazine, Toronto Life and Canadian Living.

Dojo Coworking Space, Bali

Dojo in Bali is one of the most amazing coworking spaces that offers a flexible and productive workspace for independent professionals. It is only a minute’s walk from Echo Beach and attracts remote workers from all over the world.

This beautifully designed two-level building is surrounded by lush gardens, making it a peaceful atmosphere to work in.

Inside, you can find many air-conditioned meeting rooms along with open and narrow spaces that cater to both individuals and teams. It also has a swimming pool in the coworking premises.

Founded by Michael Craig, Dojo Bali is a community of talented people who are looking to ‘collaborate, inspire and motivate each other and build something dedicated to a wider purpose.’

East Room, Toronto

If you are looking for industrial yet vintage inspiration, then you should visit this amazing coworking space. It was founded in 2014 for people looking for culture, support and a strong community for their professional lives.

Located in the Riverside neighbourhood, East Room was a one-time jam product factory, which now showcases a contemporary mix of vintage and industrial intricacies. The 8,000-square-feet, third-floor space has black metal casement glass partitions and walls that are accentuated with leather chairs, couches and other antique furniture pieces.

Additionally, design enthusiasts are sure to be awestruck seeing the exposed brick walls, worn out wooden floors along with warehouse windows and timber beams.

More so, the kitchen and lounge areas are designed to evoke a coffee shop vibe.

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Crew Collective & Café/ Facebook)