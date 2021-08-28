Decor brands we discovered from the homes of our favourite influencers

A sneak peek into the homes of our favourite influencers and the nine brands we are glad to have discovered from these chic spaces.

Ever wondered how your favourite Instagram influencers live? How they style their homes, where at home do they shoot and what is that piece of furniture that you spotted in a video and simply must-have. Yes, us too! Which is why we are glad for home tours that show us all the pretty corners and dirt on where to buy them from. We take you inside the new homes of our favourite influencers. Jot down cool brands and pieces they have on display and share the tips on how to achieve the same look.

The body-positive fashion blogger recently found a new abode with her family in Gurgaon. Her content has been filled with homegrown brands to shop from as well as custom artworks she’s gotten made for her new home. She’s also created a new home/studio space to enable her to shoot and create content. Here are three brands we loved from her new space.

Give your beloved pet a home within your home with teepee tents from this homegrown brand.

Dress up your walls with their handcrafted tapestries, frames and baskets to lend your home a bohemian vibe.

One of the hottest decor trends for 2021, brass accents add understated glamour to any home. Which is why we love the mirrors, side tables and decor pieces in brass from this label.

Our favourite jet setting couple, Savi and Vid have finally put their roots down in Delhi and their new home is a work in progress. The home has its own Instagram page called BruisePassportHome. It’s a sneak peek into their new home office, quick recipes and pictures of decorative corners. We love the cute accents that the couple has picked up from Gurgaon’s furniture flea gem, the Banjara market as well as Amazon. Below are three brands we discovered from their new abode.

Pampas dried flower bunches, knot and knitted style candles, ceramic vases and more, this brand of decor items lend a minimalistic aesthetic to any home.

Lending beauty to everyday functional objects, this home decor label is full of modern yet opulent gems. Antiquated objects of art like measuring tapes, pooja thalis, nut bowls, condiment servers, bells and much more flourish here.

Furniture and decor pieces crafted from a single piece of wood, this Delhi-based studio creates rustic and raw pieces that are sure to stand out.

Fashion influencer Aashna Shroff’s style is always fun, flirty and a bit girly. This same feminine aesthetic translates into the Mumbai-based home she shares with her mother, aunt and two cute-as-a-button doggies. Bold jewel tones, marble and gold and rose-gold touches come together in creating this chic home of our favourite influencer. A lot of the small pieces have been picked up by the blogger during her travels from brands like Asos, Topshop, Primark and Zara Home but also contains many homegrown brands. Note them down for that glamorous look.

If you’re looking for lighting options that will completely transform your space then White Teak is your go-to destination for decorative styles.

In the market for interesting glassware then ECH is sure to catch your eye.

Statement sofas on your mind? Hermosa’s stylish and comfortable pieces are perfect for playing host or even unwinding after a long day.