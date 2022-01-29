Decor on a budget: Check out these 6 furniture markets in Mumbai

If you’re looking to furnish (or refurnish) your home, these furniture markets in Mumbai will let you pick quirky, fun stuff on a budget!

Renting or buying space in Mumbai can be tough. Small, cramped rooms, tinier bathrooms and no open spaces make up for homes with exorbitant rent, especially when you compare it with other cities. And when it comes to decking up your home, turning to shops can be an expensive affair. So, if you’re in the mood to buy some furniture pieces (and not renting them online), these furniture markets in Mumbai will come to your rescue. What’s more, you may be able to pick up some antique-style pieces and little table decorations and hangings that you never imagined you’d find in the city.

Furniture markets in Mumbai to check out

Chor Bazar

If you’re looking for quirky pieces to decorate your home, look no further! Mumbai’s Chor Bazar offers quirky tabletop pieces, antique-style furniture and off-beat decor options for you to deck up your sweet haven. Choose from old-style glass bottles for your plants, vintage-style jewellery boxes, or even TVs from the golden era to use as decoration in your home — the creative possibilities are endless!

Getting There: Board the Central Line on the Mumbai locals and get down at Sandhurst Road Station. From here, you can either walk the 15-minute distance or board a taxi to reach the market.

Price Range: Rs 800 – Rs 1,500 (roughly), but make sure you bargain well!

Crawford Market

Crawford Market in South Bombay (or SoBo) is probably your one-stop solution to everything related to homes. From groceries to affordable stationery to clothes, towels and more, there’s nothing you can’t get here. You can also find quirky furniture, pretty teapots and lamps in the tiny shops here to add some oomph to your home!

Getting There: On the Western Line, you can deboard at Marine Lines Station or Churchgate Station. On the Central Line, CSMT will be the closest station. From here, you can either board a taxi or cover the distance on foot.

Price Range: Rs 2,000 – Rs 12,000

Bandra Station Market

The road outside Bandra Station is home to one of the best furniture markets in Mumbai for those on a budget. You can pick up stuff like bamboo chairs and tables, and some beautiful frames that you can use for mirrors as a wall decoration and more, to jazz up your living space.

Getting There: Board a train to Bandra Station. Once you step out, you can ask anyone for directions as the market is close to the station.

Price Range: Rs 500 onwards

Bangur Nagar, Goregaon

Bangur Nagar market in Goregaon is another great place to pick up some secondhand furniture such as tables, chairs, sofas, computer desks, upholstery, and more. These affordable pieces of furniture will give your home a feeling of comfort and warmth, on a steal!

Getting There: Take the Western Line to Goregaon Station. Exit towards the west, and either walk or board a rickshaw to Link Road, where the market is.

Price Range: Rs 6,000 onwards

Oshiwara Furniture Market

If you’re new to the city, bookmark this place among the furniture markets in Mumbai to go to when you do up your home. Touted to be one of the best secondhand furniture markets in the city, the place has shops selling beautiful vintage pieces that will bring old-world charm to your abode. You can also pick up decorative pieces made of oxidised metal, quirky corner decorations and regular furniture such as tables, dressers and more to deck up your home gracefully.

Getting There: Deboard the train at the Jogeshwari station on the Western Line. From here, take a rickshaw to the Oshiwara market, which is roughly 15 minutes away.

Price Range: Rs 500 – Rs 10,000

Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway is not a place you will go to pick furniture for your home since it’s mostly a one-stop shopping destination for beautiful junk jewellery and thrifty clothes. However, the lane has several stalls and shops selling beautiful pieces you can deck up your homes with, such as vintage-style clocks, planters, dreamcatchers, and more. Be sure to keep an eye out for things that will look pretty hanging on the walls or your tabletops!

Getting There: From Churchgate Station (Western Line) or CSMT (Central Line), the market is about 20 minutes on foot, so if the weather allows.

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India.