An Instagram peek inside the swankiest homes of Bollywood celebrities

If there’s one thing that fans have always been curious about are the swanky homes of celebrities. And thanks to the digital age, we are now closer than ever to have a sneak peek inside the lavish lifestyle of our favourite stars. Step inside the luxury homes of Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, via Instagram.

Inside lavish celebrity homes that look like a dream

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif recently moved to her new sea-facing abode with husband Vicky Kaushal. The actress shared a glimpse of her home through her Insta handle, where she can be seen chilling on a grey suede sofa. The couple’s home is located in Juhu and boasts rustic minimalistic interior decor. In the backdrop of the picture, one can easily see hints of light-coloured woods and a shelf arrangement with contemporary artefacts.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra stole a million hearts as she recently shared a picture clad in a neon salwar kameez. Apart from that, what caught our attention was the swanky outdoors of her LA home. The actress, who lives in this Rs 144 crore mansion with her husband Nick Jonas, keeps sharing pictures of her private parties from her home. Her exterior space includes a wooden deck, pool area and modern porch furniture.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan keeps updating his fans with posts about his home. This one was shared in 2020, where his ex-wife Sussanne Khan can be spotted inside his plush apartment. His bachelor pad is a fun place as it boasts of a sea-view balcony, hanging lounger, green outdoor space and a monkey bar for kids, which is also visible in this picture.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one celebrity who has never let his fans down with her flawless performances. Just like his acting skills, his new luxurious bungalow is a sight to behold. Located in the Versova area of Mumbai, his plush abode is said to be a replica of his ancestral house in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhana. The actor even shared a picture of his bungalow, which has traditional looking adjoining fences with trees.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has one of the classiest celebrity homes. The mom-to-be is residing in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja. The actress’ art-filled residence in the UK says a lot about her personal style. From leafy backdrops to teal blue panels, every corner of her home screams lively theatrics. Kapoor has sourced some eclectic pieces and antiques from local markets in town. Meanwhile, she also owns a studio there, which has been turned into the couple’s workstation.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is obsessed with social media like every other millennial. The actress never shies away from posting pictures of the vibrant home that she shares with her parents. With monochromatic flooring, a sunlight-infused living area, and rustic doors, her house is an artistic blend of contemporary yet vintage vibes.

Sidharth Malhotra

Peep inside Sidharth Malhotra’s inviting apartment designed by none other than Gauri Khan. Unlike most bachelor pads, this celebrity home looks distinct with simple and warm tones. Situated in the posh locality of Mumbai’s Pali Hill, the actor’s residence is filled with antiques, woods and lamps that exude his unparalleled classy taste.

Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow looks straight out of a dream. Richly done with traditional artwork and dark woods, this is one of the most luxurious celebrity homes. His plush mansion boasts several sculptures and gigantic paintings that give larger than life feels to the whole space.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has rented out a Juhu place for herself which once belonged to Priyanka Chopra. The swanky Rs 7 crore home is located in a building named KarmaYog, which has a humungous living area and a sunny outdoor balcony. All thanks to her YouTube channel, we get to see numerous glimpses of her new house now and then.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor nests in this 4,000 square feet abode with his wife Tahira Kashyap and two kids. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor often flaunts his home through Instagram posts. His beautifully done up space is themed in pastel tones with a serene white palette, including soft-hued furnishings of rugs and light wood floorings. Khurrana also has a display wall that boasts of all his achievements.

