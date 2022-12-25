A grand heritage museum will soon make its way to Varanasi

Varanasi will be soon getting a grand heritage museum worth INR 100 crore by the year 2023, confirmed Tourism Deputy Director of Uttar Pradesh Priti Srivastava. In addition to the already existing museums in Varanasi, this heritage museum will aim to get the tourists and visitors familiar with the rich traditions and customs of the city along with the history of Kashi.

What can we expect from the heritage museum of Varanasi?

According to reports, the tourism department is currently in search of an appropriate ancient estate of Varanasi, where the heritage museum would be built. The authorities have shared that the heritage museum will be containing documents, antiques, the history of age-old temples, architecture, and several other additions. It is picturised as an unusual museum that would be developed to showcase a digital experience to visitors. Additionally, there will be an audio-visual area to showcase a better experience to the tourists.

Are there any other museums in Varanasi?

Varanasi, one of the oldest living cities in India with a well-built background of rich culture and traditions, is home to a lot of museums along with several others attractions in and around the city. To name a few, there’s Hastkala Sankul and Bharat Kala Bhawan at Ramnagar Fort Museum. Adding to demonstrating the history of Kashi’s handicrafts, there’s a crafts museum where visitors get a virtual tour of the exhibits. Especially the Bharat Kala museum comparatively attracts the most tourists, consisting of a chain of art galleries, Buddhist reliefs, and striking stone sculptures. The other museums present some of the finest artefacts in the entire country. The addition of this grand heritage museum will portray a bonus to the city’s well-preserved histories and prized legacies. The list also includes Saraswati Bhawan at Ramnagar Fort and Sarnath Archeological Museum.

Hero Image Credit: Ashish Singh/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Pratish Srivastava/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.