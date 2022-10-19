Give your abode a minimal yet contemporary makeover with Alankaram

If your humble abode is all set for yet another makeover this festive season, well then Alankaram, a homegrown furniture brand is here to meet all your minimal yet contemporary decor needs.

Homeowners, your search for inspiration ends here. In today’s day of home-grown boutique brands making a big splash on the market, one needn’t look outside for exclusive furniture designs. Alankaram‘s designs merge expertise in handmade solid wood furniture design with a touch of ‘Indian-ness’. The successful execution of one product combines minimalism with a contemporary furniture vibe. The brand’s abstract range includes residential and commercial, indoor and outdoor, wooden and metal, standalone and fixed, ready-to-order, and bespoke

With the co-founder and design head, Anupriya Sahu’s discerning eye for detail and collaborative work process, the brand led to the creation of some state-of-the-art furniture designs. Alankaram means the art of decoration or ornamentation in Sanskrit. The studio customises indigenous, minimalistic designs with precise joinery details, combining the strength of solid wood with a modern range of upholstery. The brand started as a small 7500SQ FT workshop and now has a product portfolio of 600+ unique designs, 3000+ stock-keeping units, and a team of 200+ artisans. Anupriya and Dhwanit Parmar’s uncompromising and unceasing passion is what contributes to Alankaram’s ever-evolving design sensibilities.

If you’re in a fix, whether to go for traditional designs or contemporary styles, then Alankaram is here with a perfect blend of the two. Anupriya’s design ingenuity and Dhwanit’s business acumen have got Alankarama host of notable repeat clients-corporate and media giants such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, and Burda Luxury, as well as high-end residence owners such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Giving you a reason to be home, Alankaram offers a plethora of prints, geometric designs, unique seating collections, and a lot more detailed elements, primarily out of Indian teakwood and White oak wood. With an extensive quality check process, every aspect of the brand swears by giving your home sweet home a sleek yet elite-looking makeover.

