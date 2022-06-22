IKEA opens the doors to its expansive flagship store in Bengaluru

Scandinavian furnishing retailer IKEA has brought its signature warehouse-like space to Nagasandra in Bangalore. Reportedly the largest in India so far, the store spans 4,60,000 square feet and houses over 7,000 well-designed products and 65 room sets. We’re taking a walk through the landmark and adding a few of its top-selling offerings to our cart.

Giving the residents of Bengaluru a one-stop-solution to all their home furnishing needs, IKEA has opened its large-format store in Nagasandra, along the Pune expressway. Reportedly, the space is expected to host over 70 lakh shoppers every year. The inauguration was helmed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who stated that a second store was expected to open in South Bengaluru. Reports add that the outlet is currently the largest in India, spanning over 460,000 square feet while being connected to the Nagasandra metro station.

Bengaluru’s IKEA store features a bistro and children’s play area

Namaskara Bengaluru! We are ready to welcome you to our new home. Manege banni. Explore 7000+ home furnishing solutions, delicious Swe-desi cuisine and a lot more at IKEA Nagasandra store. ​We have got extra parking for you at BIEC-10th Mile, Tumkur Road till 3rd July. pic.twitter.com/qDIU6aNTe8 — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 22, 2022

IKEA reportedly invested Rs 3,000 crore in Karnataka and their flagship store in the city will host up to 7,000 sustainable home furnishing products, 27 percent of which are made in India. Reflecting on the launch, Anje Heim, IKEA India market manager for Karnataka was quoted by The Mint as saying, “Ikea aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life.” He further added, “Our unique and affordable Ikea range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at Ikea.”

The expansive space will house one of the country’s largest children’s play areas as well as a 1,000-seater restaurant and bistro that offers Swedish and Indian delicacies. Other features include services like personal shopper and click and collect. About 2,500 employees will be tied to the store, either directly or indirectly. Until July 3, the store has an extra parking space at BIEC – 10th Mile, Tumkur Road, from where you could hop on to their shuttle service to the store. The store will remain open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on all days, while the restaurant will operate from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm.

Currently IKEA has large format stores in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai, apart from Bengaluru. It also has an online presence in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. And if the dizzyingly large range of products have you confused about what to go for, we’ve got a list of a few top-sellers on our radar that are the perfect starting point.

All images: Courtesy IKEA