Kalyani Saha Chawla on finding the silver lining in the world of luxury

As the founder of bespoke silverware label, Rezon, Kalyani Saha Chawla is all about finding luxury that lasts and the same principle applies to her views on the world of fashion and world politics.

When it comes to luxury, Kalyani Saha Chawla needs little introduction. As the former vice president of Dior’s marketing and communications ventures in India, Kalyani Saha Chawla oversaw the luxury brand’s marketing and PR activities in the country. It’s under Kalyani’s tutelage that the brand established itself in the wardrobes of Indian celebrities and luxury buyers. A self-admitted serial entrepreneur, Kalyani has hence moved on to launch pret label, Lulu & Sky, and now her Rezon – a niche silverware brand. “Silver is a very auspicious metal in India and whether it’s a birth, a wedding or any special occasion, it is the preferred gift because of the good luck associated with it. Yet when I looked around for beautifully designed silverware like a caviar bowl, champagne glasses or even a flower vase, I found there was a gap.”

Leaving the cyclical patterns of fashion behind, Kayani Chawla sought to create pieces that are unique and can be customised. Yes, there are 200-piece collections that cater to all your Diwali/festive gifting needs but more important for Kalyani Chawla is the personalised notes she puts with each package. “I understand a luxury buyer,” she explains, “For me, luxury is all about convenience.” A service that she strongly believes in providing Rezon customers alongside good design, high quality and solid pricing. The same can be seen in Rezon’s latest curation, ‘Silver Lining’ which boasts of centrepieces, wine coolers, ice buckets, table lamps, candelabras, photo frames, platters, thaali-sets and decorative boxes alongside a vast range of home accessories.

Traditional methods of silversmithing and modern design form the core of each piece here. From interpretations of Kalyani Chawla’s favourite flower – the lotus to underwater motifs (courtesy of her attraction to the beach), the inspiration for each piece is eclectic and contemporary. It’s the longevity of silver that attracted Chawla to it, and how it can be passed on from one generation to the next. It’s an opinion, she strongly holds, and hence trousseau shopping and curation is an important aspect of the business.

Kalyani Chawla might have moved beyond the business of fashion but her passion for it is very much intact. She’s vociferous about her style, the brands she picks, re-wearing couture pieces and the issues that matter. “Fashion has found such a loud voice when it comes to social media,” she explains. “It’s the responsibility of anyone with a strong voice or social media presence to talk about topics that matter.

“Look at the kind of noise Hollywood makes, for instance, whether it’s to talk about the president or some current issue, it’s important to talk in a democratic society. At the same time, don’t do it to be fashionable or to jump on the bandwagon, it has to be personal and coming from your own conscience.” Whether it’s conversation on sustainability or how a fashion magazine used the Ukaraine war as mere props for a photoshoot, Chawla is vocal on the gram about issues that trouble her. “I thought it was inappropriate but then again that’s my opinion so I put it out there. And I got so many messages, especially from Europe, because people who are actually affected by this, I’m sitting here, I am not affected by what’s happening in Ukraine, but it is affecting people in Europe very badly. The thing is that you know we have to all keep it real. Even the fashion designers in our country, but we live in a very different environment today and maybe we don’t have the kind of voice that we need so.” It’s this kind of consciousness that Chawla brings to her work at Rezon. Almost like a silver lining in the dark clouds of luxury that sets the brand and her apart.

All Images: Courtesy Rezon.