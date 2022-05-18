10 of the most beautiful museums around the world

Museums and art galleries capture a region’s diversity, art, history and cultural breadth in the truest sense. If you want to learn more about a country, have a look at these national treasures that will not only transport you to the era of artistic glory, but will also show you a glimpse of the future through advanced technology.

From the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris to the more innovative Museum of the Future in Dubai, let us tour some of the most beautiful museums in the world. But before that, let us look at the importance of museums to a city and its people.

Often serving as a dramatic visual focal point for the city in which they are located, these structures are a nexus of cultural patronage and are perfect for contemporary architects to display their new-age designs. Several such visionaries, known for their detail-oriented and striking buildings, have received commissions for making new galleries and heritage buildings in the past several decades.

One such example is Spain’s Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, through which it has become increasingly evident how museums, or cultural institutions in general, can be utilised to regenerate post-industrial cities and bring new investment and life into the region.

Such spaces, however, only come to life when people visit them and interact with their spectacular exhibits. While architecture plays one of the most important roles in attracting visitors and encouraging interactions, artworks and innovative installations showcased at these museums help people enhance their knowledge in many unique ways.

These museums house centuries-old artefacts, antique objects, ancient textiles, jewellery, sculptures and furniture, which serve as another medium to further cultural education.

Here are some of the world’s most beautiful museums you should add to your travel bucket list