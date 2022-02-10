Spruce up your space this Valentine’s Day with these home décor finds

If some quality time together is the only thing on your cards this valentines day, make sure that your space exudes romance and love with these 11 Indian home décor brands that’ll warm your hearts and homes.

Valentine’s day requires a lot of effort! Be it planning proposals, finding restaurants, buying gifts or finally showing up to the date with the best-dressed version of you. But what if a quiet night at home with just the two of you is more up your alley, how do you make that romantic? Dimming the lights and lighting a few candles is as old an idea as romantic dinners itself and it’s simply not enough anymore. So this 14th February give your home a makeover inspired by love, set the mood, and drive home a thoughtful and special surprise.