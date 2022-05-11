Give your bathroom an update with ‘Scherezade’ by Sternhagen x Farah Khan Ali

Inspired by the majestic history of India, Sternhagen x Farah Khan Ali have come together with an exquisite collection, ‘Scherezade’.

Taking things a notch higher and infusing exquisite luxury with intricacy, Farah Khan has designed Scherezade as a homage to the Royalty of India. A premium German sanitary ware brand, Sternhagen, makes for a fine blend of art and flawless engineering, in this luxurious bathroom suite experience. The brand launched the signature bathroom suite collection in collaboration with the dynamic jewellery designer, Farah Khan Ali to bring design and comfort to your homes.

Farah Khan Ali, who is not just a jewellery designer, but also a visionary, artist, and storyteller tends to impart her artistic wisdom through this collaboration. The zealous imagination behind ‘Scherezade’ allows the brand the freedom to make the most intimate experience filled with luxury and style. Scherezade by Sternhagen x Farah Khan Ali brings together the suave design sensibilities of Farah Khan and signature styles of Sternhagen in the form of luxury bathroom ware that will dazzle up your suite.

The amalgamation of design and luxury: Sternhagen x Farah Khan Ali

Furthermore, keeping the golden age of Indian architecture in mind, ‘Scherezade’ is inspired by regal historic monuments of the ancient era. The chic square FK brand monogram Aayat engraved on the products makes a distinct emblem. Apart from the bold usage of the Aayat motif, the magnificent collection enhances bathroom spaces with a luxurious touch and finesse. From the sophisticatedly designed faucet and basin, exquisite tissue paper, and towel holders to a simplistic water bidet with the brand motif imprinted along the edges is what this collection comprises. The unveiling of the Aayat faucet diligently crafted in silver, and bejewelled with a total of 473 natural diamonds, weighing 8.62 carats, is what marked the highlight of the event.

To sum it all up, ‘Scherezade’ by Sternhagen x Farah Khan Ali marks the perfect union of style and design along with technology and innovation, making this collaboration worthy of all the heed.

All images courtesy: Instagram