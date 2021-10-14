New Year, New Home: 15 décor items to spruce up your abode for Diwali 2021

If the mood on January 1 is “New Year, New Me”, then on Diwali or as per the Hindu lunar calendar it is, ”New Year, New Home”. It’s that time of the year again where we like to spruce up our home with some eclectic and exciting home décor finds.
For Diwali 2021, we found some great pieces – from cushions to cabinets and barstools to bathroom accessories that promise freshness to your home. Home décor pieces that will look good any time of the year is the theme of this curation. These pieces make a statement without standing out or looking misplaced in any home – minimalist or maximalist. After all, intimate card parties, visits by closed ones and general revelry is the theme for this year, so make sure your humble abode is as new as ever.
Diwali is the season of sweets, and we are always game to binge on a variety of mithai. Inspired by the diamond shape of Kaju Katli (barfi) are these hand embroidered mirrorwork cushions by Rihaa (Rs 3,800). These handspun and handwoven organic Kala cotton cushions are made by the women of the Rabari community of Kutch.
Last-minute cocktail parties are a given in the festive season, and the Paolo bar cart from Orange Tree (Rs 18,999) is just the quick fix you need. Inspired by Paolo Venini, a leading figure in Murano glass production in Italy, the collection is inspired by the colours of glass. The combination of fluted glass and Acacia wood creates a minimalistic pushcart to hold your fancy cocktails.
The easiest way to spruce up any space is with indoor plants. Whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist, they manage to add the right dose of freshness to a home. For that extra stylish look add tasteful planters like these galvanised wall planters from Beruru (Rs 1,799) available at Purple Turtles.
If you’re looking for a minimalistic decor addition to your home, then Project 810’s side table (Rs 27,730.00) with the Renga pattern fits the bill. Use it as a side table to hold your cocktail or ashtray.
Handblown by skilled artisans, Sculptree’s Jiva Bowls (Rs 3,599) are made from recycled glass that are placed over wood root to create this mesmerising structure. An organic and earthy addition to any space, the bowl can be used to hold candles, potpourri or crystal stones.
If fresh flowers are a regular part of your home decor style, then ensure that the vases you store them in aren’t simply run-of-the-mill cylindrical glass ones. The face vase from Rural Theory (Rs 2,995) is handcrafted and moulded in stoneware with intricate details.
Candles are the perfect mood enhancer for any home. Ask any interior specialist and they will share their approval of this easy home decor item. With a vast variety on offer, we are gravitating towards the Casa Pop elephant figurine candle with a handle carved design in pink (Rs 990). The intricate pattern and the traditional motif is the perfect addition to a home for the festival of lights.
The lord of success, knowledge and prosperity — a Ganesha figurine is a mandatory addition to any home for Diwali. So, why not make him the centre of all attention with this handblown glass figurine from Klove Studio (Rs 35,400). The hues of red, pale orange and green add warmth to your home.
Add a little character to your home with dhurries or rugs. The handwoven creations from Ghar Ghar help you achieve the same. The Ghar Ghar Charcoal Rug (Rs 19,400) reminds you of the traditional ikat weaves.
It’s the festival of lights and what better way to illuminate your home than with this table lamp from Oorja (Rs 15,292). Inspired by the Nordic design philosophy, it’s handcrafted from sculpted banana fibre paper and mounted on a bent ply base with teak veneer.
Relatives dropping for a cup of tea is a given at this time of the year. So keep your tea sets stylish with the Kaunteya Dasara Tea Pot, Creamer and Sugar Pot set (Rs 9,600). Crafted in fine bone china, hand-decorated with hues of blue and floral motifs inspired by the interiors of Mysore Palace, the piece is highlighted with 24-karat gold.
Bold colours are the perfect way to brighten a home. The Sabai baskets from House of Ekam (Rs 3,999) do exactly that. These handwoven multi-purpose baskets can be used as wall décor or simply to store your fruits or essentials. They are also great for gifting goodies to your loved ones.
Floral rangolis or floating candles, this set of brass urlis or platters is a great add on this Diwali. The Décor Remedy Herringbone set (Rs 15,000). The large urli comes with an in-built candle while the other two are empty and can be decorated as per your taste.
A wine bucket with a twist. The Sienna Terracotta Wine Cooler from Ellementry (Rs 1,490) is made from terracotta. The natural cooling properties of terracotta alongside the ice keep your wine cool at the right temperature to serve with the cheese.
The easiest way to upgrade an old sofa is with a stylish throw. The Live Linen Herringbone Throw (Rs 3,720) is made from pure linen that ensures you feel warm in the chilliest of winters. Soft and smooth with a modern herringbone weave it’s a great gift as well.
Hero Image: Courtesy Klove Studio. Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.