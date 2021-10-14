New Year, New Home: 15 décor items to spruce up your abode for Diwali 2021

If the mood on January 1 is “New Year, New Me”, then on Diwali or as per the Hindu lunar calendar it is, ”New Year, New Home”. It’s that time of the year again where we like to spruce up our home with some eclectic and exciting home décor finds.

For Diwali 2021, we found some great pieces – from cushions to cabinets and barstools to bathroom accessories that promise freshness to your home. Home décor pieces that will look good any time of the year is the theme of this curation. These pieces make a statement without standing out or looking misplaced in any home – minimalist or maximalist. After all, intimate card parties, visits by closed ones and general revelry is the theme for this year, so make sure your humble abode is as new as ever.