The Mumbai-based studio that designed for the new Hermès home collection

Everything you need to know about Studio Mumbai, Bijoy Jain’s homegrown design studio that was a part of the new Hermès home collection at Milan Design Week 2021.

The annually held furniture trade fair, Salone Internazionale del Mobile di Milano or Milan Design Week, returned after a one-and-half year hiatus and with a bang! The FieraMilano complex in the Milan metropolitan area town of Rho saw an influx of major design houses for this creative reunion. Amongst them was the Hermès‘s immersive display at the La Pelota exhibition space.

Set designer Hervé Sauvage rejigged a former jai alai court into a multisensory experience with the use of beautiful and unique materials and meticulous craftsmanship. Five lime plaster huts were hand-painted with geometric patterns and bashful colours by decorators from La Scala. Inside a play of light and shadow created a great backdrop for the home collection.

Amongst the highlights of the collection was the ‘Sillage D’Hermès’ armchair designed in collaboration with architect Bijoy Jain, the designer and founder at Studio Mumbai, known for his sustainable designs. Inspired by the papier mâché techniques, the chair uses an unconventional wooden blend made from cellulose microfibres. This throne-like piece has been hand-varnished and hand-painted in Puglia.

The designer also created Lignage d’Hermès Table made in blue Hainaut limestone. A material that can be easily carved yet has to be done in person as shown in the repetitive line design by Studio Mumbai. Known for his use of natural yet unconventional materials, Bijoy Jain’s two-piece collection for Hermès home is a testament to the French luxury labels’ interest in working with new and diverse talent.

All Images: Courtesy Brand