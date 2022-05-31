We are taking to Dior Maison’s new tableware collection like a fish in the water

‘Monsieur there is a fish in our water jar’ and other thoughts around Dior Maison’s new tableware line, the Aquarius Collection.

Your grandmother’s china has found a place on elite dinner tables. Mismatched colours, unconventional shapes, eclectic designs, and chintz prints are all a part of formal and informal dinner settings. The art of collecting eccentric, vintage tableware is growing as both a hobby and occupation. It is for this reason that the launch of Dior Maison’s Aquarius Collection designed by Artistic Director Cordelia de Castellane is touted to be the must-have dinner table accessory.

As a rather popular and busy couturier Paris, Monsieur Dior often sought refuge from the fashionable coteries of the city to his countryside home in Fontainebleau. The country home in Milly-la-Forêt was his haven of peace where he lost himself in the sounds of birdsong and running water. “I could retire into my bower of flowers, and listen in peace to the bells of Milly,” he wrote in his memoirs. Dior Mansion’s Aquarius Collection then seeks inspiration from the river that flows past the mill at his country retreat. The collection skillfully captures the beauty of freshwater fish adorned in luminous shades of blue and green onto the glassware, earthenware plates, and table linens. Each piece is meticulously hand-embroidered and painted to capture the bucolic beauty that Monsieur Dior experienced during his time here.

The collection depicts highly detailed illustrations of underwater creatures. Elements such as the starfish (inspired by the stars of Monsieur Dior), seashells (evoking imagery of beach trips), and freshwater fishes (from the steam) are all depicted in patterns inspired by Dior’s signature Toile du Jouy style. Inspired by 18th century art, the collection is playful and romantic and just the right addition to a summer table setting.

All Images: Dior.