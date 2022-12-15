Ashvin E. Rajagopalan, founder of Ashvita’s elaborates on the bond he shares with art!

Kochi-based art gallery and collective, Ashvita’s influence in the art world can be seen in its patronage of the iconic annual art fair, Kochi Muziri Biennale. In order to gain a deeper insight into this world of modern and contemporary art, we caught up with Ashvita’s founder, Ashvin E. Rajagopalan.

If you’re an art collector or find yourself often engaged by the world of contemporary Indian art then Ashvita’s, one of the finest arts and collectables boutiques and galleries should be your one-stop shop. As a patron of the Kochi Muziri Biennale 2022, Ashvita’s has not only lined up some major events and gala dinners during the latest event. It has also commissioned Kerala-based artist Latish Lakshman, whose unique work will be on display at the 8th Bastion throughout the Biennale. Given Ashvita’s wide-ranging access and influence in the art world, one just cannot credit the founder, Ashvin E. Rajagopalan enough for his 20 years of contributions to the art business. Speaking of which, Ashvin has a deep understanding of the mechanics of the Indian and International art worlds and specialises in modern and contemporary art. So, in order to dig deeper into his relationship with art, we asked for access to his motivation, his collectables, and his learnings.

In conversation with Kochi-based art collector Ashvin E. Rajagopalan:

With over 20 years of experience in the art world, what has been your biggest learning or takeaway from the industry?

While 2022 has witnessed the highest-ever recorded art sales in Indian art history, we are still not even a computable fraction of the global art market. While India is looking to be one of the leading economies in the world, India’s art market by numbers is the smallest in the world. The problem is a lack of knowledge, infrastructure, and regulation of the art market that can make art an asset class.

What was the first artwork that you collected/purchased?

I am a hoarder. I started collecting all sorts of things when I was in high school and it continues to this day. Books, coins, ceramics, posters, furniture, and all sorts of things tell the story of human design and art. My lifelong passion has been to collect anything to do with Madras (Chennai).

What is the main motivation behind your collectibles? What is that one thing you look for while collecting art pieces?

I am a contrarian. I believe that a great collection is one that reflects the collector’s taste, knowledge, and sensibilities. At the same time, I advise clients not to buy things they think they love and can live with but objects that are shaped by the market, curation, achievements of the artists, unique ideas, and an aesthetic that can transcend time. Simply put, Van Gogh never sold artwork in his lifetime because people were not able to comprehend his visuals that were way ahead of their time. Like a fine wine, art also ages with time. This is the aspect of an artist and their artwork that I look for when advising on a work of art. Will you grow tired of the artwork over time or does the artwork have enough inside it to keep on giving? The ability to make this distinction is the service we provide at Ashvita’s.

How much do you think modern and contemporary Indian art has evolved over the years?

Indian modern art has grown in depth and value. The first half of FY 22-23 sold more artwork than the entire first decade of the 2000s. But this is because of the wealth creation of certain individuals who are able to spend on very very rare objects. The idea of modern art in India now includes masters from pre-independent India till around the 1970s from Calcutta, Bombay, and Madras.

Meanwhile, the contemporary art market has also grown. The growth has not been as much in financial terms but in the volume of artworks. There are more people buying contemporary art than ever before but their price points are relatively low.

What is your focus regarding the artists in your collection?

The artists we focus on the need to exhibit original ideas. Art is creativity and creativity is our capital. Unique ideas are most desirable and tend to be recognized for the same over time.

Are you more interested in emerging or renowned artists?

Ashvita’s is a mix of both. However, our idea of emerging artists isn’t typically young artists but rather in identifying artworks produced in the context of Indian modern art by artists from that point in time of the 1940s – 1970s. We have this year introduced artists like R. Varadarajan, P. Perumal, and TRP Mookiah who are just being discovered for their contributions.

What current trends in the art world are you following and why?

What we have noticed is that there is patronage for artists who display a high quality of skill. In an age of digital art, Instagram, and mass-produced visuals, collectors are looking for artists who have high craftsmanship and a genuine ability to create something with their hands. Gestural and figural paintings with rich brush strokes, detailed drawings, and voluptuous use of paint are most desirable.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Ashvita’s.