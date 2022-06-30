Furniture markets in Pune for some quirky, affordable and fun buys

A quirky piece of furniture can jazz up the dullest, deepest corners of your home. Be it mirrors on the wall reflecting light or an antique table that stands out in your otherwise minimalistic living room, the possibilities are endless. And if you’re someone on a budget, finding these buys can be a task in itself. So Punekars, unite, because we have rounded up the best furniture markets in Pune to cater to all your simplistic, quirky and fun needs!

Best furniture markets in Pune

Bajirao Road

Bajirao Road is among the best places to get furniture pieces such as beds and sofas for your home, at super affordable rates. Another highlight of the place is its teakwood furniture, which will surely add the right amount of oomph and charm to your home!

Address: Bajirao Road, Pune

Price: INR 1,400 onwards

Wakad

Among the furniture markets in Pune is the one at Wakad. The place has furniture dealers lined up selling pieces that are new and affordable, and make for great additions to your home. Choose from their variety and deck up your space for half the budget you had set aside!

Address: No.1, Chatrapati Chowk Rd, Kaspate Wasti, Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Price: INR 3,500 onwards

Natural Living

Among the best furniture markets/shops in Pune is Natural Living. The place deals in affordable, luxurious pieces that are high quality and unique. The products are handcrafted in Jodhpur, and come with a lifetime warranty.

Address: Baner Highway Side Rd, opposite Mercedez Benz Showroom, Shreenath Society, Veerbhadra Nagar, Baner

Price: INR 400 onwards

Khadki Bazaar

Among the many furniture markets in Pune is Khadki Bazaar, known for its pocket-friendly yet super durable pieces. Be it chairs, tables, beds, sofas or even customised items, there’s something for everyone here, and you’ll not be left disappointed.

Address: Khadki Bazaar, Pune

Price: INR 2,500 onwards (for the bigger pieces)

Poona Cheap Store

This small, local store is a showroom that sells affordable, high-quality furniture – great for those who are in the need of short-term furniture. The variety is limited, but it’ll solve your needs especially if you’re a collegegoer or someone who has just moved to the city, or will be here only for a short while.

Address: Poona Cheap Store, Shukrawar Peth, Pune

Price: INR 450 onwards

Juna Bazaar

Your search for stunning brass pieces ends at this furniture market in Pune, which is equipped with stunning antique-style pieces to decorate your home. Add a touch of tradition and quirkiness and let your living spaces exude a boho-chic vibe that speaks of you.

Address: Juna Bazaar, Kasba Peth, Pune

Price: INR 350 onwards

Sanskriti Lifestyle

If you’re looking for furniture that exudes old-world charm, Sanskriti Lifestyle is the place to be. Their pieces are traditional and handcrafted, and they also have a lot of vintage pieces to help elevate your home.

Address: Lane Number 7, Opp SBI Bank, near Oxford Hallmark Condominium, Koregaon Park

Price: Available on request

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock