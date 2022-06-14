Turn your home into paradise, courtesy the best home decor influencers on Instagram

Thanks to the pandemic and the lockdowns, we all started loving the idea of staying at home. After all the mug cakes we baked and the dalgona coffees we made, we turned to these home decor influencers on Instagram for some serious design and makeover inspiration.

If you thought Pinterest aesthetics looked good only in your phone galleries, these lifestyle and home decor influencers are here to prove you wrong. Not only are their homes straight out of a Pinterest mood board, but every project they undertake is like watching magic unfold. Whether you are moving into a new home or looking for ways to spruce up your current space, you will find no dearth of design tips, tricks and hacks. We have charted the best Indian home decor influencers on Instagram you need to follow today.

The best home decor influencers on Instagram you need to follow

Bhavna Bhatnagar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by An Indian Summer™ (@anindiansummer)

If your mood is about all things pretty, you need to follow this home decor influencer on Instagram. With dreamy home decor and a touch of her travel stories across picturesque locations, decorating homes and curating design tips for design and decor enthusiasts is what her page is about. She also reposts a lot of other designers and other homes on her account, so it’s a great way to get to know of several other decor influencers.

Tanvi Agarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Agarwal | Home decor (@wandererinvogue)

Hippie, boho, colourful- if this is something that resonates with you, you need to follow this home decor influencer on Instagram. On her feed, she promotes handmade decor or things sourced from Indian brands and artisans, going truly Vocal for Local. From candle stands, flower vases, beautiful frames to fairy lights and dreamcatchers, her place is all about feel-good corners and vivid colours.

Kruti Badiani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kruti | Home & Decor (@myhomevibes)

A decor stylist, Kruti Badiani is one of those amazing home decor influencers on Instagram you can follow if you are new to the world of home decor. Full of easy hacks to easy-to-care-for indoor plants to foolproof tips on what colours to include in your space, her Insta feed is all you need. Expect a lot of greens and earthy tones, as she draws her inspiration from nature. Also, monochromatic wall pieces against pastel walls is her thing!

Tara Lange

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joyful Home (@j.o.y.h.o.m.e)

If you want a gypsy vibe to your place, this is the Instagram account to follow. Tara has created a minIndia inside her home in Finland, and it’s all about the Goa vibes. With a bunch of plants, yellow and turquoise walls, flowery wallpapers, boho furniture, vintage rugs and side drawers, this is one home you can never get enough of. But if you want the same vibes for your home, just follow her religiously.

Navneet Sandhu Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navneet~Home & GardenStylist (@designdecortravel)

She is an architect and upcycles for her profession. Which explains her love for sustainable decor and ethical sourcing for all her decor items. If DIYing is something you are keen on or want to get started on, this is one of the best home decor influencers on Instagram to follow. A whole wide range of upcycled items, travel collectibles in an overall traditional tone with touches of teal blue, beige, and brown, her feed is a treat to sore eyes!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock