facebook
Home > Culture > Art & Design > Turn your home into paradise, courtesy the best home decor influencers on Instagram
Turn your home into paradise, courtesy the best home decor influencers on Instagram
Culture
14 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Turn your home into paradise, courtesy the best home decor influencers on Instagram

Sreetama Basu
Turn your home into paradise, courtesy the best home decor influencers on Instagram
Culture
Turn your home into paradise, courtesy the best home decor influencers on Instagram

Thanks to the pandemic and the lockdowns, we all started loving the idea of staying at home. After all the mug cakes we baked and the dalgona coffees we made, we turned to these home decor influencers on Instagram for some serious design and makeover inspiration.

If you thought Pinterest aesthetics looked good only in your phone galleries, these lifestyle and home decor influencers are here to prove you wrong. Not only are their homes straight out of a Pinterest mood board, but every project they undertake is like watching magic unfold. Whether you are moving into a new home or looking for ways to spruce up your current space, you will find no dearth of design tips, tricks and hacks. We have charted the best Indian home decor influencers on Instagram you need to follow today.

The best home decor influencers on Instagram you need to follow

Bhavna Bhatnagar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by An Indian Summer™ (@anindiansummer)

If your mood is about all things pretty, you need to follow this home decor influencer on Instagram. With dreamy home decor and a touch of her travel stories across picturesque locations, decorating homes and curating design tips for design and decor enthusiasts is what her page is about. She also reposts a lot of other designers and other homes on her account, so it’s a great way to get to know of several other decor influencers.

Tanvi Agarwal

Hippie, boho, colourful- if this is something that resonates with you, you need to follow this home decor influencer on Instagram. On her feed, she promotes handmade decor or things sourced from Indian brands and artisans, going truly Vocal for Local. From candle stands, flower vases, beautiful frames to fairy lights and dreamcatchers, her place is all about feel-good corners and vivid colours.

Kruti Badiani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kruti | Home & Decor (@myhomevibes)

A decor stylist, Kruti Badiani is one of those amazing home decor influencers on Instagram you can follow if you are new to the world of home decor. Full of easy hacks to easy-to-care-for indoor plants to foolproof tips on what colours to include in your space, her Insta feed is all you need. Expect a lot of greens and earthy tones, as she draws her inspiration from nature. Also, monochromatic wall pieces against pastel walls is her thing!

Tara Lange

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joyful Home (@j.o.y.h.o.m.e)

If you want a gypsy vibe to your place, this is the Instagram account to follow. Tara has created a minIndia inside her home in Finland, and it’s all about the Goa vibes. With a bunch of plants, yellow and turquoise walls, flowery wallpapers, boho furniture, vintage rugs and side drawers, this is one home you can never get enough of. But if you want the same vibes for your home, just follow her religiously.

Navneet Sandhu Singh

She is an architect and upcycles for her profession. Which explains her love for sustainable decor and ethical sourcing for all her decor items. If DIYing is something you are keen on or want to get started on, this is one of the best home decor influencers on Instagram to follow. A whole wide range of upcycled items, travel collectibles in an overall traditional tone with touches of teal blue, beige, and brown, her feed is a treat to sore eyes!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.