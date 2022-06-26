Give your home a makeover with these celeb-owned homeware brands

These celebrities have all added interior designer to their résumé, in addition to their high-profile careers as actors, television presenters, and reality stars. Staying authentic to their own personal style and adding some A-list flair into anything from bedding to tableware, they’re a simple – and often inexpensive – way to incorporate some celebrity-approved products into our homes. From Priyanka Chopra to Chrissy Teigen, there’s a celeb-owned homeware brand to fit every home décor style—and budget.

Spruce up your home with these celeb-owned home decor brands

SONA Home

Priyanka Chopra, actor, producer, and entrepreneur, has launched her fourth business venture in the United States: SONA Home, a tableware brand inspired by her Indian heritage. “With vibrant designs, timeless refinement, and joyful detail that nod to my beautiful India, we hope that SONA Home transports you to an elegant bygone era with these exceptional pieces curated for the modern home,” the star wrote in an Instagram post.

SONA Home’s first collection includes Sultan’s Garden, highlighting “exquisite dinnerware and serving pieces emblazoned with flora and fauna that evoke the paradise of India, and Panna, a complementary range of delicately embroidered linens and gleaming décor adorned with lush palms in graceful silhouettes,” said Priyanka. “Indian culture is known for its hospitality—it’s all about community and bringing people together…and for me, that is the ethos of SONA Home,” she added.

The exquisite collection of the celeb-owned homeware brand also comprises candelabras, lamp shades, wine coasters, serving bowls, coffee mugs, cocktail napkins, and so on.

Gauri Khan Designs

Gauri Khan has carved out her own personality. She is the founder of Gauri Khan Designs, which strives to be a one-stop destination for all interiors, accessible to individuals of all origins, tastes, and budgets. It also offers home decorations by internationally renowned designers such as Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren. The store reflects her signature flair and luxurious feel. She has designed homes for Bollywood celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others.

From the lights to the curios to the furnishings, every piece at Gauri Khan Designs has been hand-picked and filtered through the fine sieve that is her design sense and aesthetic. She has had the wonderful chance to travel across the world, which has only increased her grasp of diversity in concepts – hence, whether it is moods, seasons, colours, or conversations, her exposure throughout time has helped form her lens through which she assess objects, rooms, and spaces.

The space is an eclectic mix of bespoke and select designer pieces ranging from antique to contemporary, with a couple of her own designs.

The Charcoal Project

Sussanne Khan obtained an Associate Art Degree in Interior Design from Brooks College, Long Beach, California in the year 1995, and designed her first project in 1996.

She is the founder of India’s first design concept store, The Charcoal Project . The company has redefined the concept of tailored interior design in India since its inception in 2011. The retail outpost of the Mumbai-based firm is a massive 14,000-square-foot space spanning across two levels. The shop houses magnificent collections by renowned local and global designers, such as Andrew Martin, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth for klove, and Sussanne Khan Pret Home, Khan’s private handcrafted furniture collection.

Cravings

Following the success of her cookbook of the same name, Chrissy Teigen introduced her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen kitchenware line, which includes products for food prep, cooking, and entertaining.

“I love, love, love to problem-solve and create things (whether recipes or products) that make life easier, tastier, cozier, and a little more chill. Cravings is the place where my wildest dreams can come true. It’s my current nightstand sandwich recipe, the perfect pancake pan, tips and tricks to solve (almost) all of your cooking questions, and the slippers you can wear while trying to master Pepper’s papaya-cutting skills,” she said.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is your one-stop shop for new recipes to try, the best cookware to make them in, and the coziest robes to wear while indulging in the delectableness of food.

Goop Home Decor

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop’s collaboration with CB2 and more, is a collection of distinctively layered furniture, décor, and accessories crafted with love and an almost obsessive attention to quality. The collections has a mid-century, sixties vibe to it, with curved sofas, rounded glassware, credenzas, and other items. Every print, texture and finish has its own story, yet fits seamlessly within the collection.

Hero Image: Courtesy SONA Home; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/priyankachopra