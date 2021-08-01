Follow these YouTubers to ace the art of decluttering

The lockdown has shone a light on many lifestyle choices. One thing we couldn’t help but notice is the pile of extra junk at our home. And now is the perfect time to get on with decluttering.

Decluttering and getting our rooms organised somehow seems a hundred times harder than it sounds. But if there’s any better time to get in on the decluttering mission and get rid of all the inessential stuff you want but don’t actually need, this is the time to do so.

Our list of decluttering masters on YouTube here will teach you the art of throwing stuff away and tidy up your abode — if you’re looking to embark on a journey to being a true minimalist, here’s where you’ll want to start.

5 Tips to Declutter Your Wardrobe

Let’s admit it. The wardrobe is often one of the messiest areas in your house – blame frequent sales and the constant allure of new additions to our closets. So if you’ve been planning on cleaning out and sorting your closet, this video can help you get a head start on fighting an avalanche of clothes.

10 Amazing Tips from Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

If you haven’t watched the Netflix show ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ already, here’s a summary of the hours-long show in a ten-minute video. The respectable Japanese organising guru will show you the true magic of tidying up and how to get it done. Totally sparks joy.

Decluttering for Messy People

Those who don’t like messy places but can’t deny their untidy habits, Matt D’Avella knows just a way to help fellow messy friends with his tips and tricks to keeps things clean and in place.

Declutter & Organise an Entire House

For those with kids or a big family, decluttering can be a bit of a tough task, but Sarah Therese, a mother of three toddlers and a minimalist at heart is here to show you it is doable.

Minimalist Couple – Lessons For Decluttering

For love birds who share a small house or apartment together, this video features how-tos for a couple to best organise their shared wardrobe instead of creating a pile of mess. You’re welcome.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.