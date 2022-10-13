Home decor shopping: The most exquisite things to splurge on this festive season

The festive season is here. So light up your lives and your homes with the splendour of all things festive and exuberant. This also means that it is time to amp up our wardrobes with the best occasion wear and embark on that seasonal decor shopping for a home makeover that enunciates festive ready.

Our homes add meaning to our lives like nothing else. For how we decorate them in gorgeous hues, opulent interiors and eclectic accents crowned with the warmth of love and positive vibes, our homes mirror the people we are. No wonder we ensure they’re decked up to a tee, more so when it is the festive season. Much like our lives and our wardrobes, our homes, too, deserve that flamboyant and lit-up fervour during this time. And that obviously calls for home decor shopping that artfully and tastefully toes the line between those dazzling vibes and our aesthetics.

Are you someone who believes in sprucing up their home every festive season? Are you looking for some decor inspiration and exquisite buys to accentuate your abode and swoon your guests with? Because, if you are, then this edit of some of the best home decor is what will get you showered with praises by anyone who visits your home.

Decor items to deck up your home this festive season

Contemporary vases by Vista Alegre

Image Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Vases make for a quintessential piece of decor that can add a beautiful touch to the interiors not just by holding fresh flowers to them but also by their own stylish make. And Vista Alegre makes for a great vase shopping destination whenever you’re in the mood to splurge on eclectic designs. Offering an extensive variety of tableware and decorative pieces in materials like porcelain, crystal and glass, the brand is a great destination to head to when you want to elevate your dinnerware and tabletops.

Throws by Pom Pom at Home

Image Credit: Designcologist/Pexels

If you’ve chosen the most stunning bed covers or accessorised your sofa with the prettiest of cushions, but something looks amiss? How about adding a complementing or contrasting throw to it? Used as an extra layer or simply to snuggle in for a quick nap on the couch, throws make for a purposeful decor essential as well. They are an aesthetic piece that you can place (or throw) towards the end of your bed, on one side of the couch or on that lounge chair for a casual strewn-about look. A throw adds a warm and cosy touch to the corner it’s placed and if you’re looking for some great options, then these by Pom Pom at Home are pure perfection.

Aromatic oil diffusers by Maison Berger

Image Credit: Karen Laårk Boshoff/Pexels

The magic and the effect of a fragrant space are simply unbeatable. There’s nothing quite serene like a home that smells like summer or fresh flowers or balmy woods. Fragrances work like icing on the cake. Plush interiors and furniture accents alone can’t create that mystical and ethereal aura in a home. Hence, aroma diffusers that not only make your home smell wonderful but also look gorgeous as a decor piece in themselves would be a saviour. Maison Berger’s collection of aroma oil diffusers is worth exploring with different fragrance options for everybody.

Traditional decor accents by Ekaa Handicrafts

Image Credit: Naveen Sahu/Pexels

And what’s festive decor without that traditional touch? No home decor shopping for the festive season is ever complete without a few traditional home decor items adding divine aesthetics to the place. Whether they’re perched atop your bedside table, on your coffee table, in your mandir or in the middle of colourful rangolis, the usher in the auspicious spirit of the festival. If you’re looking for ornate or antique pieces, then look no further than Ekaa Handicrafts. The wide range of traditional figurines, diyas, lamps and artefacts will bring a festive aura into your abode. Each of their products is handcrafted by skilled local artisans in materials like wood, marble, brass and semi-precious stones.

Festive table lamps by Lladro

Image Credit: Lladro

Table lamps that are a stunning mix of timelessness and a festive appeal make for a great pick since they can be used to deck up your space even if it is not a celebration. And Lladro is the brand to check out because their collection of such exquisite table lamps is worth crushing over. The glow emanating from porcelain lamps elevates the interiors in a subtle yet enigmatic manner. From Indian deities, flora and fauna to intricate geometric designs, the lamps are carved artistically, which further gets highlighted when the lamps are lit.

Ottomans by India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta

Image Credit: India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta

India Circus lets you revel in a contemporary and chic style that also displays the aesthetic of the Mughal royalties and traditional India. Fashioned in vivid moods and tones, they offer a range of home decor pieces and personal accessories that capture the essence of life in India in quirky prints and ranging hues. And the ottomans by the brand add just the right amount of colour your interiors need. They qualify as a suitable buy right now because of their bright, cheerful and festive appeal.

Unique purposeful pieces by Uncommon Goods

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods is your one-stop destination for getting your hands on unique and distinctive home and lifestyle goods. It is essentially an online marketplace that features varied creations by artists and other creators on its website for consumers to shop. From apparel and lifestyle accessories to home and kitchen furnishings and fun gifts, this site has everything that’s out of the ordinary (as per the brand’s philosophy). Hence, if you’re planning to buy home decor online and looking for offbeat accents, quirky and useful additions to your home or gifts and experiences for your toddlers and relatives this festive season, this website can be your saviour.

Floor lamps by Renwil

Image Credit: Renwil

There is no room that a tall and elegant floor lamp cannot amp up. Be it your workplace cabins or the different rooms in your home, a floor lamp is suited for all of them. And if an understated yet exquisite piece is on your home decor shopping list, this festive season might just be the right time to splurge on one.

Renwil can be a great choice to check out for such lamps. Offering a humongous range of accent furniture, home accessories, rugs, pillows and lighting, among other things, Renwil’s repertoire boasts everything one could ask for their home interiors. And the artsy make of their floor lamps would sweep anyone off their feet.

Candles by The Faraway Tree

Image Credit: Rodnae Productions/Pexels

And of course, there’s no festivity and quite literally no Diwali without candles and diyas. Candles are anyway one of the best ways to amplify the vibes of your home anytime. And The Faraway Tree, a two-decade-old fragrance house by Dimple Kapadia and her daughters, is one of the best brands to buy some stunning ones. From different-sized pillared beauties and glass candles to sculpted pieces and those adorned with seashells, crystals and dried flowers, their collection of candles will look beautiful in your space.

Rose Quartz candle holders by SwatiN

Image Credit: SwatiN

One needs candle holders as much as candles. And not just to save their tabletops and furniture from getting soiled but to also add hints of exquisiteness to your decor. Not to forget that cute little tea lights need their own glorious pedestals to sit atop. To spoil you with some offbeat yet opulent candle holders is the brand SwatiN. Fashioned in gorgeous Rose Quartz gemstone, their collection of bespoke candle holders lends a vibe that’s every bit divine and modern-day chic.

Festive cushions by Donna Karan

Image Credit: Nordstrom

Donna Karan is a spectacular brand offering luxe home bedding and furnishings that elevate the look and feel of home interiors by multifold. Their collections house a range of attention-grabbing plush pieces that would fit perfectly in your luxurious space. Crafted in intricate designs, sprawling embroideries and fine embellishments, the variety of cushions (also called accent pillows) by Donna Karan is sure to take your living room decor a notch higher. Hence, if cushions are on your online home decor shopping list this festive season, these are all that you’d need.

Wall art by Gallery99

Image Credit: Myntra

Paintings or wall art add an extremely sublime ambience to our homes. Whether abstract or traditional, a painting can enliven any space because of its vividness, timelessness and meaningful essence. Splurging on stunning wall decor makes for an exceptional idea whether it’s the festive season or not. So take your pick from the repertoire of Gallery99. If you have a creative or artistic soul, wall decor items like hand paintings are a must in your humble abode.

(Main Image Courtesy: Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Marc Mccammon/Pexels)

This story first appeared on Architecture+Design.