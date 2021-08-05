Home > Culture > Art & Design
Culture
05 Aug 2021 01:55 PM

The ultimate guide to recreating the industrial luxe aesthetic in your home

Jocelyn Tan
Writer
www.lifestyleasia.com
Culture
The ultimate guide to recreating the industrial luxe aesthetic in your home

In recent years, the industrial luxe aesthetic for interiors have been popularised by many urban designers, featuring metal finishing, exposed brick and tons of raw wood to give it that unfinished look. These core design elements come together to form a modern, edgy aesthetic.

While industrial interiors might look great, they often come across as cold, uncomfortable and utilitarian. However, by merging the core elements with pieces of luxury, a whole new dimension to your home can be achieved. The industrial-luxe design highlights a grown-up version of the plain industrial aesthetic and highlights style and sophistication while still leaving plenty of edge.

To recreate the for your home, scroll through our Pinterest-approved gallery for some tips and inspiration.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Start slideshow
Interior Design Industrial pvh Modern Victorian
Jocelyn Tan
Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.