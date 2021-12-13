How to incorporate Pantone Color of the Year — Very Peri — into your home decor

Pantone is known for the “Pantone Matching System,” a tool that enables careful selection, articulation and accuracy of colours across industries in the world. Every year, the brand announces its Color of the Year, and this year is no different.

The company has named “Very Peri” the Color of the Year 2022, and described it as the shade “whose courageous presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity.”

Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri blends blues with the undertones of violet-red. As per Pantone, Very Peri is “a periwinkle shade of blue”. It is not only a shade but also an emblem of the dynamic times we live in.

According to Pantone: “With trends in gaming, the expanding popularity of the metaverse and rising artistic community in the digital space PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life and how colour trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.”

This gives us more reasons to incorporate the gorgeous shade into our decor. Here are some simple ways we can add a dash of Very Peri to our homes.

For the bedroom

Your bedroom is a place where you relax and pamper yourself. So why not make it even more soothing with some scented candles?

Add a few of them of the Very Peri shade to your room for a soothing vibe.

Who doesn’t like some cute bedsheets to complement their bedroom decor?

Adding a dash of Very Peri won’t do any harm; choose some vibrant bedsheets in this shade to add a pop of colour against white walls and watch the room look livelier.

For the drawing room

Go all out and adorn your walls with the gorgeous Very Peri shade. Decorate your walls with wall hangings to brighten it up.

So, here’s the deal — if you are afraid that the shade won’t suit the walls of your home, but you are super eager to give your abode a Very Peri touch, then add some vases to your drawing room.

Not only will they brighten the corner they are placed in but also make the room look more vibrant. Moreover, adding such items to your décor hardly take up space and require much effort.

For the study

Of course, you want to spend some time concentrating on an important task at hand and that means your study needs to be super private and free from distractions. Adding a few curtains will do the trick.

However, ditch the boring, dark tones for those in the Very Peri hue. The colour will give a positive vibe to your study and will reduce distractions once drawn, serving its primary purpose.

It is easy to lose track of time when you are immersed in work. Hence, don’t forget to adorn your walls with a beautiful wall clock. Go for the Very Peri shade this time instead of a vintage one. It will not only tell you the time but also enhance the beauty of your study.

For the dining room

Presentation is an important aspect of food. And when we talk about presentation, it includes the surroundings as well.

Besides ensuring your dining room is spick and span, you can enhance the look by draping the dining table with a Very Peri-coloured tablecloth.

Gear up to surprise your guests with cute serviettes in this gorgeous shade. Ditch the regular white napkins and choose to go the Very Peri way.

For the kitchen

You can also get yourself some crockery with floral designs of gold and Very Peri to complement your cutlery. This will also give your kitchenware some uniformity, in terms of colour.

Now that you have matched your crockery and cutlery, why not step up your game with some Peri Very-coloured kitchen cloths?

Kitchen cloths in the same shade will also make the space look more organised and systematic.

For the bathroom

Now that you are revamping your home, why leave out your bathroom?

The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your bathroom would be to replace your hand towels with ones that are in the Very Peri shade.

You can also add a shower curtain in this colour to enhance the vibe of your bathroom.

Moreover, the soothing Very Peri-coloured shower can also make your shower experience more relaxing.

Hero and Featured image: Courtesy Steven Su/Unsplash