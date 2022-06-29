Starbucks and Samsung collaborate for eco-friendly accessories collection

South Korean electronics giant Samsung and American coffee house multinational Starbucks have released a unique collaboration, featuring an array of cases with thematic designs for Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra and Galaxy Buds.

This is only the latest collaboration in Samsung’s long history of partnerships with other brands. Samsung collaborated with Pokemon to create Pikachu and Poke ball merchandise for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in April 2022.

Here’s what we know about the Samsung X Starbucks accessories collection

Samsung Galaxy Buds case design

The cases for the Galaxy Buds are the highlight of the association and are available in two types. One features the famous Starbucks logo of the twin-tailed mermaid (or siren, as some believe) on a normal protective case in the brand colour of the coffee chain.

The other is pretty unique — the case is designed like a mini Starbucks coffee mug, complete with latte art and the logo of the brand.

Since Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live share nearly identical charging cases, the Samsung X Starbucks cases are compatible with all three.

Thematic straps on phone cases

Galaxy phone cases are in adorable green colours, matching the hues of the Starbucks brand. Some cases incorporate the strap design. There is one with a Starbucks receipt strap on the back of the case.

Another has a strap designed to resemble the Starbucks apron that the baristas of the chain wear.

There are also two case designs without straps for those who find straps uncomfortable for use. One of the cases simply bears an embossed logo of the brand, while the other has the slogan “Count Stars in Your Galaxy.”

According to Samsung, all Starbucks-themed accessories are made using eco-friendly materials.

The Samsung X Starbucks accessories were released on 28 June. But the limited collection is currently available only in South Korea. It is not clear if the brands will launch it in other markets.

(Main and Featured images: Starbucks Korea Collection/@starbucks_korea_collection/Instagram)