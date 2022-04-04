Playful summer rugs to accessorise your home with this season

Seasonal revamping of the home is a thing, and rugs are an important element to shift your focus on when you’re about to change things. Summer brings a sense of vibrancy to the decor, which means cosiness can stay but not the kind that makes us sluggish. And that means you say goodbye to wools, velvets, and winter colours. Instead, accessorise your home with jutes, kilims, and bright colours.

For inspiration, here are five types of summer floor coverings you can add to your mood board now!

Summer rugs to invest in this season

Mandala rugs

Add a hint of tribal art to your living room with these mandala summer rugs. One can never go wrong with mandala art, and these circular rugs prove it. With splashes of bright hues captured within symmetric patterns, these rugs with traditional prints can instantly grab your attention the time you’ll enter the space. Team up mandala rugs with boho themed furniture and fabrics. You can throw a pair of ottomans and pouffes with a couple of pom pom cushions, and you are good to go.

Kilim rugs

Summers are the perfect time to welcome Kilim rugs into your home. A vintage Persian form of decor, these beautiful floor coverings are quite popular in modern times as well. Kilims are flatweaves and have a very vibrant feel, which can instantly uplift the mood of any corner of your house. All thanks to its distinctive patterns, Kilim rugs can easily be used in your kitchens, bathrooms and even outdoor space

Bespoke rugs

If you’re too scared to experiment and want to keep it subtle and classy, bespoke rugs are the ones for you. These are a perfect pick for this season as they lend a soothing vibe with neutral tones. Such rugs can go with almost every set up, be it chic or modern. Also, bespoke rugs are customisable and come with several digital prints and patterns, which you can select as per your choice. However, the classic bespoke rugs are mainly available in grey hues, earthy shades and dull tones.

Jute rugs

Jutes have been the favourites of coastal retreats. And one of these coveted design pieces is ‘the’ option if you want to add a hint of drama to your empty space. Jute rugs are usually eco-friendly are comes in different shapes and sizes to give your home a cosy and simple look. One of the best things about such summer rugs is they are easy to clean, environment friendly and can be placed anywhere.

Geometric print rugs

Geometric and checkered rugs are quite du jour these days. Especially, when you want your uplift the mood of your space, these modern and vibrant pieces are the answer. Rugs with bursts of pop colours here and there can easily make any space look tempting. Geometric print rugs can very well go in contrast with your plain furniture.

Hero image: Courtesy/@shop_evri; Featured image: Courtesy instagram/@jackieglassinc