Tiffany & Co. now has an Indian e-commerce website, and this is what we are wishlist-ing
20 Oct 2021 11:15 AM

Akshita Nahar Jain
Sr Associate Editor
Everything looks better with a touch of Tiffany Blue. Just in time for Diwali, luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. launch their Indian e-commerce website ensuring all your gifting needs are met with a touch of elegance.

It’s 2021, and ‘Breakfast with Tiffany’ refers to your morning scroll through the eclectic selection of engagement rings, porcelain mugs and home paraphernalia on Tiffany & Co.’s website. So grab a croissant and start scrolling as the iconic jeweller launches its Indian e-commerce website just in time for the festive season.

Whether you’re in the market for an engagement ring or simply lusting after one, the website offers a full range of iconic Tiffany jewellery. Collections like Tiffany T (bold jewellery inspired by the alphabet T), Tiffany HardWear (signature bold chain styles), Tiffany Victoria (delicate diamond pieces inspired by fire) and Tiffany True (the iconic engagement rings with a T detail) are all a part of the website. Divided by collections, it lets you explore and understand the little details and nuances before you buy a piece. And while Beyoncé’s 128-carat yellow diamond might not be on offer, there’s plenty of gemstones and diamonds to leave you mesmerised.

From women’s sunglasses to men’s wallets, the Tiffany Blue branding creates a strong brand recall as well as lends a touch of design authenticity. The website also lets you book a range of services like diamond consultations, private appointments, personal shoppers, and wishlist-ing.


Our favourite section on the website is the Home & Accessories, as it introduces you to a whole world of Tiffany blue-hued quaint styles that are unmatched. Good for gifting, the Tiffany home pieces are truly in a league of their own. Paper cup inspired mugs, stationery items (including playing cards, pens, notebooks and envelopes), candles, and even eccentric décor items like piggy banks and bubble blowers are a part of the collection. Keeping Diwali and the festive season in mind, we’ve curated our own list of pieces to our Tiffany & Co wishlist.

 

Shop Here

All Images: Courtesy Tiffany & Co. 

Tiffany & Co. Engagement rings Home Décor Diwali Gifting
Akshita Nahar Jain has worked with various publications, including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar Bride, and Time Out Delhi, and written extensively on fashion and lifestyle. A sucker for alliteration and stylish sitcoms, she enjoys scrolling the web for less travelled destinations.
