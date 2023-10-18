Through the lens: When Maa Asche in Kolkata, art comes to the streets!

As we step into the festival season, our staff writer recalls the togetherness, homecoming, and artistic fervour that make Kolkata’s Durga Puja unique.

As my taxi from Kolkata airport sped to the heart of the city, a huge structure caught my attention. I rubbed my sleep- deprived eyes to make sure I was in my hometown and not in the Vatican in Italy, because looming in front of me was an exact replica of the St Peter’s Basilica. From the sound of the hymns, I gathered that devotees were offering flowers to goddess Durga inside. The presence of the goddess inside a basilica may be a surprise to the uninitiated but this is the embodiment of the unique spirit of Kolkata’s Durga Puja— where devotion meets art.

Celebrated during the same time as Navratri, Durga Puja is a unique concept in many ways. Here the goddess is not merely the destroyer of evil and protector of the good. She is the daughter of the household who returns to her parental home every year for a vacation from her marital home in the Himalayas. Therefore, though she is worshipped in her demon-slaying pose, she is also accompanied by her children. On Vijayadashami, the 10th day of the festival, the idols are taken to the Hooghly River to the west of Kolkata for immersion, which marks her symbolic return to the Himalayas.

But it is not the festival alone that makes Kolkata’s Durga Puja special. For the duration of the festival (which picks pace from the sixth day), Kolkata turns into a veritable walk- through art gallery. Temporary marquees (locally called pandals) pop up across the city, most depicting a particular theme. Do not be surprised if you walk from a Kerala village in one lane to Hogwarts Castle in the next, from Dilwara Jain Temple of Rajasthan to the Mahishmati Fort of Baahubali fame.

Installations that reflect contemporary issues (the life of migrant workers) or special messages (stray dogs being hurt by rash motorbike riders) are not unusual. Complementing the themes are the illuminations, for which you must take a night’s tour of the city.

A word of caution—if photography is on your mind, it is best to start early in the day when there are fewer pandal-hoppers on the streets. As the day progresses, you will find the roads brimming with untiring waves of people elbowing their way from one pandal to another.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.