This platforms helps you understand the relevance of sculpture in society today

South Asian sculpture and sculptural art practices get their due with a platform dedicated to the work of contemporary artists. Enter Padm, an art platform that works with contemporary artists working with diverse and innovative sculptural materials. In conversation with Sakshi Ruia, founder of Padm about the history of sculptural art in India and how her platform gives voice to a new generation of artists looking to take this forward.

One of the most tangible ways to understand the recorded history of man is through the medium of art. From cave paintings of ancient man to sculptures dedicated to deities. Sculptural art is one of the oldest forms of art and can be traced back to the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation (c.3300-1300 BCE) making it one of the most significant forms of documenting and celebrating human life. From animal figurines to religious symbols, all that we know about our ancestors is from these excavations at these sites.

In the contemporary world, the significance of sculpture goes beyond documenting life. Today, it is an elitist form of art that is defined by its three-dimensional quality and intended for display. At the same time, the use of unconventional carving or moulding techniques as well as materials like terracotta, metal, wood, marble, sandstone, glass, plaster and textiles render it intrigue. From self-expression to enhancing a space, today’s contemporary sculptures are more fluid in their form yet worthy of preservation, which is what the platform Padm aims to do. The launch of the platform is marked with a six-day exhibition titled ‘Interwoven Histories: Art Traditions of the Silk Route’ curated by Falguni Bhatt. The exhibition brings together a series of ceramic and stone sculptures by 14 contemporary artists that showcase the cultural heritage of the Silk Road and will be on view at The Bikaner House in Delhi from January 30 to February 4, 2024.

Sakshi Ruia on how her platform Padm makes sculptural art relevant again:

Tell us about the concept behind launching Padm.

The concept behind Padm is rooted in a shared vision – to elevate sculptural art by providing a curated platform that celebrates both the artists and the community that connects with their three-dimensional stories. It’s about creating a dynamic intersection of art and design, offering a stable home for the fluidity of creation and fostering growth for artists who are exploring different media and pushing the boundaries of sculptural art.

What drew you to the world of contemporary sculptural art to begin with?

I grew up at my father’s four-decade-old foundry and studio where monumental public sculptures are made. I feel Contemporary sculptural art can convey unique emotions and narratives – it has the power to shape raw materials into stories – largely, this has always fascinated me. The idea of providing a platform for artists to freely explore and express their work, where each piece reflects not just form but an evolution, drove me to create Padm.

What, according to you, is the importance of having a platform dedicated to sculptural art? Can it not be clubbed with other art platforms?

That’s a valid point but having a dedicated platform for sculptural art is crucial because it allows for a focused celebration of the art form. Sculptural art has its own language and is vast in itself and a dedicated platform like Padm ensures that the various media and the processes that turn expression into form are showcased well… While other art platforms are valuable, Padm stands as a specialized space, emphasising the distinctiveness and variety of sculptural art.

Sculptures in India have a rich history dating back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Now, with contemporary mixed-media artists gaining popularity on social media, what, for you, has been the most significant evolution in this space?

I think a significant evolution lies in the fusion of tradition and innovation. While traditional sculptural art holds a rich and ancient historical legacy, contemporary artists embracing mixed-media techniques and gaining visibility on social media are bringing a fresh perspective. This amalgamation creates a dynamic dialogue between the past and the present, exemplifying the enduring nature of sculptural art in adapting to evolving artistic expressions.

What are the various materials and forms that are in focus for these sculptural artworks?

For our inaugural exhibition ‘Interwoven Histories’, we are honing in on stone and ceramics. Stone reflects the resilience of civilizations along these ancient trade routes. Meanwhile, Chinese ceramics, celebrated for their durability and aesthetic allure, marked the zenith of the Silk Road trade. Each piece has a story, a conversation that spans from the Silk Road’s history right into our contemporary world. Once again, it’s a simple yet powerful dialogue, connecting the past with the present through the art of sculpture.

Tell us about the contemporary artists exhibiting at ‘Interwoven Histories: Art Traditions of the Silk Route’ curated by Falguni Bhatt.

Falguni (Bhatt) herself, being a sculptor and ceramist, brings a nuanced understanding of materials and narratives to the table. Meanwhile, the exhibition – ‘Interwoven Histories’ – introduces you to a fresh wave of talent shaping the sculptural art landscape. Our lineup features artists employing diverse materials and techniques, each contributing to a narrative that reflects the innovative landscape of contemporary sculptural art – it’s an ensemble of stories, and we’re genuinely excited to share it with you.

View some of the key art works from the sculptural art exhibition at Bikaner House here:

All Images: Courtesy Padm.