Atmantan Wellness Centre’s latest campaign lends a hand to all suffering from PCOS/PCOD

The Atmantan Wellness Centre, a hot spot for all things wellness unveils a new campaign highlighting the causes and remedies for PCOS/PCOD through the treatments and workshops headed by their in-house experts.

Wellness is not treated as a choice anymore, instead, it is a necessity today and places like Atmantan Wellness Centre make sure to provide us with the best healing facilities. Atmantan Wellness Centre sits atop a unique crystal hill that lends this land healing frequency. Spanning 42 acres of lush Sahyadris, and overlooking the pristine Mulshi Lake near Pune, Atmantan is the holistic amalgamation of the atma (soul), mana (mind) and tann (body). In the constant hassle of our day-to-day lives, one always tends to ignore their health and that is exactly where Atmantan steps in. Lauded for their efficient techniques and interactive programs, Atmantan is here with yet another campaign that throws some light on the causes of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) and ways to treat the same.

Atmantan Wellness Centre offers a detailed guide to PCOS/PCOD

Women have been battling with the adverse effects of PCOS/PCOD for ages, but it is only now that we have appropriate facilities that urge us to open up about it. Celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Victoria Beckham have been vocal about their struggles with the same in the past. PCOS/PCOD leads to a huge hormonal imbalance which in turn brings along several other issues that can only be treated by following a traditional healthy lifestyle. Medicines and scientific treatments may not be the answer to every ailment, some issues need environmentally approved methods to get rid of the same, and Atmantan Wellness Centre takes up a huge responsibility to do so.

Unveiling a new campaign, Atmantan shares the tale of a young 29-year-old woman suffering from PCOS/PCOD. She shares her experience of battling through the same, and how she got rid of all her issues, the Atmantan Way. Since PCOS/PCOD is one disorder that causes a ripple effect on the day-to-day functioning of women Atmantan’s extensive therapeutic approach offers a road map to get rid of these effects. From a detailed guide to diet and nutrition, a daily dose of exercise and physical activity, Ayurvedic and Naturopathy mind-body practice to herbal and natural remedies, Atmantan houses all these treatments to manage the illness by making certain lifestyle modifications. Further, adding to the list Atmantan offers daily consultations with their in-house doctors who in turn recommend the best route for your illness as per your bodily requirements.

Atmantan Wellness Centre believes in the deep-rooted practises of Ayurveda and Naturopathy and that is exactly how they tend to address and treat your ailments. Their PCOS/PCOD campaign is all about recognising the root cause of your issues and treating them one step at a time. So, if you are battling with some adverse effects of PCOS and refuse to take the medicinal route then Atmantan’s soothing and interactive protocols await you.

