Love murder mysteries? These Agatha Christie books will give you all the thrills

All hail the ‘Queen of whodunits’, Agatha Christie! The late author is undoubtedly the most pioneering figure whose mystery novels have catapulted the genre to massive fame. In a more than five decades-long career, Agatha wrote 66 detective novels, 14 short stories and several plays. She also holds the Guinness World Records title of the ‘best-selling fiction writer of all time’. So, what makes her work stand out? Apart from deploying the compelling private detective, Hercule Poirot, in most of her novels, Christie’s novels are filled with other literary elements that still inspire many writers. From smart and well-executed scenarios to a colourful array of suspects and mind-boggling plot twists and whatnot – Christie’s novels have it all.

Do you remotely follow the mystery genre? If yes, chances are you’ve seen films like Death on the Nile, Murder On The Orient Express or Witness For The Prosecution, all of which are adaptations of Christie’s finest works. Ready to embark on a gripping journey offering goosebumps, shocks and thrills? Let’s take you through some of the best Agatha Christie books to read!

With tiny hints and clues throughout the chapters and perfectly detailed insights into each character’s psyche – there’s no dull moment throughout the novels. The stories will have you extremely hooked! It’s time to curl up with your favourite from our list of the best Agatha Christie books. Happy reading!