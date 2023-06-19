12 of the best books by Indian authors that every bibliophile should read

Mark Twain once said, “[India is] the one land that all men desire to see, and having seen once, by even a glimpse, would not give that glimpse for all the shows of all the rest of the globe combined.” And we cannot agree more. The second best way to know a country, other than travelling, is through its books. So, we have listed some of the best books by Indian authors to get a glimpse into the vast historical and cultural heritage of the subcontinent.

With several accomplished and award-winning authors who have weaved magical works of fiction on paper, India holds a powerful group of authors who have put the country on the global map, more times than one can count. These books are proof. They might have been written by Indian authors, but their universal premises and themes have added a global appeal making these books celebrated pieces of art.

Here is a list of the 15 best books by Indian authors we should all read in this lifetime. How many have you read?

Best books by Indian authors to add to your reading list

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order