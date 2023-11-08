11 of the finest books on Indian history that you must read

Invasion. Integration. Independence. Indian history encompasses all these aspects and a lot more. From the Indus Valley Civilisation and the great dynasties of mediaeval India to the period of British rule and the struggle for independence, the subcontinent has witnessed a great deal of upheaval and change. What makes studying Indian history so fascinating is how a land with such cultural diversity has survived and coalesced into a whole. This has invoked debates among academics and researchers that have resulted in some of the best Indian history books written about the country.

Acclaimed historians bring their perspective to the interesting events of the nation’s past through commentary on the various social and cultural shifts. This uplifts the experience for the reader, making them not just a passive participant but also a thinker. This is one of the reasons books like India after Gandhi (2007) and India: A History (2010) resonate with history enthusiasts as well as other kinds of readers and have gone into several reprints.

Meanwhile, some authors like Tony Joseph have used new research in the fields of genetics and archaeology to highlight things like new facts about the Harappan civilisation, giving readers a comprehensive account of this ancient period. So, no matter where your interest lies, you’ll find something to engage you in such Indian history books.

Here are some of the best books for Indian history enthusiasts