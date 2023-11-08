11 of the finest books on Indian history that you must read

Invasion. Integration. Independence. Indian history encompasses all these aspects and a lot more. From the Indus Valley Civilisation and the great dynasties of mediaeval India to the period of British rule and the struggle for independence, the subcontinent has witnessed a great deal of upheaval and change. What makes studying Indian history so fascinating is how a land with such cultural diversity has survived and coalesced into a whole. This has invoked debates among academics and researchers that have resulted in some of the best Indian history books written about the country.
Acclaimed historians bring their perspective to the interesting events of the nation’s past through commentary on the various social and cultural shifts. This uplifts the experience for the reader, making them not just a passive participant but also a thinker. This is one of the reasons books like India after Gandhi (2007) and India: A History (2010) resonate with history enthusiasts as well as other kinds of readers and have gone into several reprints.
Meanwhile, some authors like Tony Joseph have used new research in the fields of genetics and archaeology to highlight things like new facts about the Harappan civilisation, giving readers a comprehensive account of this ancient period. So, no matter where your interest lies, you’ll find something to engage you in such Indian history books.
Here are some of the best books for Indian history enthusiasts
Jump To / Table of Contents
- The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru
- The Wonder that was India: Volume I by A L Basham
- Freedom at Midnight by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre
- The Idea of India by Sunil Khilnani
- Emperors of the Peacock Throne: The Saga of the Great Mughals by Abraham Eraly
- The Penguin History of Early India by Romila Thapar
- The Argumentative Indian by Amartya Sen
- The Last Mughal by William Dalrymple
- India After Gandhi by Ramchandra Guha
- India: A History by John Keay
- Early Indians by Tony Joseph
Year of publishing: 1946
Synopsis: The book covers a part of Indian history, from the ancient Aryan civilisation to the British Empire. Starting from an exposition of the Vedas and Upanishads, it sheds light on Indian culture, its rich history and philosophy, and corroborates the feeling of the author that India is a historic country with a right to its independence.
About the book: India’s first prime minister wrote this book when he was in prison (1942-45) during British rule. The television programme Bharat Ek Khoj (1988) by Shyam Benegal, which was telecast on Doordarshan, is based on this book.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1954
Synopsis: Rather than a chronological narrative, this is a kind of encyclopaedia of Indian civilisation, with chapters on prehistory, history, the State, religion, language and literature. Despite its approach, the book is a comprehensive overview, revealing the glories of India from the Indus Valley Civilisation to the Aryan invasion and the evolution of Hinduism as well as its similarities to Buddhism and Jainism.
About the book: Continuously in print from its first publication when it was a huge success, this edition celebrates 50 years and features a foreword by Michigan University professor Thomas R Trautmann, who was a student of Basham.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1975
Synopsis: This is a detailed account of the last year of British rule, a politically intense period in India’s history. The book follows the various players of the Indian independence movement, from Lord Louis Mountbatten and Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Mahatma Gandhi and the rulers of the princely states, as they manoeuvre to effect (or stop) the division of the country, as well as the bloodshed and turmoil that followed the Partition.
About the book: The book was based on interviews with Lord Mountbatten. It was one of the inspirations for director Gurinder Chadha when she was making Viceroy’s House (2017).
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1997
Synopsis: This “magisterial historical study” addresses the paradoxes and ironies of the world’s largest democracy. Khilnani delves into the original idea of independent India as dreamed about by its earliest leaders who sought to keep the spirit of the country grounded in democracy, religious tolerance, economic development and cultural pluralism. He investigates the fate of this idea, offering incisive portraits of Gandhi, Nehru and other Indian founding fathers and assessing the lively debates among them and their successors over fundamental questions surrounding modern India.
About the book: The book’s 20th-anniversary edition was published in 2019 and featured a new introduction, where Khilnani introspected the book’s striking relevance to the recent developments in the country.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2000
Synopsis: This sweeping tale of Mughal emperors makes for a riveting read. Starting in the mountain fastness of Fergana (present-day Uzbekistan), the book follows the fortunes of Babur and his successors as they created and ruled the vast Mughal empire. The book includes facts about the kings who built the Red Fort, planned Fatehpur Sikri and conceived the Taj Mahal.
About the book: The book covers the Mughal period by profiling the lives of emperors Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jehangir Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb. An easy read, this is a page-turner.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2003
Synopsis: This gives readers an exhaustive chronicle of India’s pre-colonial history. It covers the ancient era of India till 1300 AD. Rather than a chronological narration, this is Romila Thapar’s version of the history of the country — the stories of the different parts of India that gradually came together to form one great country. Beginning from the Indus Valley Civilisation to the mediaeval empires of the Mauryas, Cholas and Guptas, it also documents the lives of great scholars and saints who had a massive impact on the lives of the people of the land.
About the book: Romila Thapar is an Emeritus Professor of History at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and the recipient of the prestigious Kluge Prize of the US Library of Congress.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2005
Synopsis: A collection of essays with chapters such as Class in India and The Indian Identity, the book discusses various facets of this diverse country. It seeks to smash stereotypes through an honest, candid approach, examining the issues plaguing the nation. This work on India’s political heritage seeks to create public debate, which is reflected in the title. Sen’s writing style is also quite distinctive, making it a must-read.
About the book: The book includes essays on Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore as well as famous filmmaker Satyajit Ray.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2006
Synopsis: Bahadur Shah Zafar II, the subject of this book and the last Mughal emperor of India, ruled during a tumultuous period in the country’s history. He was reluctantly compelled to elevate himself to a position of power during the 1857 War of Indian Independence (which the British termed the Sepoy Mutiny) and paid dearly for this, especially after a massacre of British citizens at the Red Fort. Zafar was exiled to Burma (present-day Myanmar) where he died in 1862. This ended the Mughal empire in India.
About the book: This non-fiction work was the winner of the prestigious Duff Cooper Prize (a British literary prize set up in 1956) and the Vodafone Crossword Book Award, both in 2007.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2007
Synopsis: This is a thorough compilation of the history of modern democratic India. Guha contends that though the idea of India has always been an anomaly, it has still managed to defy expectations and become a unified entity. He also outlines how the country refused to be pigeonholed into conventional political models such as Anglo-American liberalism, French republicanism, atheistic communism or Islamist theocracy. This tome on Indian political history covers all important events and is a great work.
About the book: Now, in its third printing, Guha has updated the book to reflect some of the events of the last decade. The 10th-anniversary edition covers the cultural and social changes up to the present day.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2010
Synopsis: The book traces the period of Indian history from ancient times to the modern day, covering five millennia of the subcontinent’s social, economic, political and cultural happenings. Keay makes the point that though the country shares a common culture, it has never been a single political entity, until the rise of modern India. The book also offers a masterly look at post-independence India, covering the events of Partition, as well as the histories of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
About the book: Keay is the author of about 20 books, all factual, mostly historical, and largely to do with Asia, exploration or Scotland. His first book, Into India (1973), stayed in print for 30 years.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2018
Synopsis: Joseph delves 65,000 years into the past to learn all about “our ancestors and where we came from”. Based on research from the fields of history, archaeology, genetics and linguistics, Joseph tackles some of the most controversial questions about Indian history, ranging from the origins of the Indus Valley Civilisation to whether north Indians are genetically different from south Indians, and when the caste system emerged.
About the book: This was a fresh take on the subject, and though it was written in the first-person plural, it appealed to readers outside India.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
(Hero Image: Courtesy Amazon; Feature Image: Pexels / Joseph Ruwa)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which book is best to read about Indian history?
There are many good books on Indian history. These include Romila Thapar’s The Penguin History of Early India (2003) and books on India’s freedom struggle, like Freedom at Midnight (1975).
– How can I start studying Indian history?
You can start by reading works on ancient history, mediaeval Indian history, the Mughal empire, British India and modern Indian history.
– Which is the oldest book of Indian history?
Rajatarangini (River of Kings), written in Sanskrit verse by Kalhana in 1148, is considered to be the oldest book of Indian history. It covers the history of the royal dynasties of the Kashmir region from the earliest years to the poet’s own time.
– Who is the father of history in India?
Ancient Greek historian Megasthenes is said to be the father of history in India.