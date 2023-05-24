20 of the best fiction books you must read in this lifetime

Whether it is book lovers looking for their next good novel to read or someone who wants to keep a date with a new book, here are the best fiction books that are a must-add to your library.

Stories are incredibly fascinating. They have the power to open our minds and broaden our horizons. Some tales also transport us to a world created by a writer to which we add colours with our imagination. Reality might seem bland in comparison to these fiction novels that take us through unique creations with characters engrossed in gripping storylines.

The list below includes titles that have won prestigious awards and are bestsellers and acclaimed titles. From The Great Gatsby (Buy it on Amazon India) to The Kite Runner (Buy it on Amazon India), find your next read from these fiction books that have played an important role in shaping the literary world.

Read these best fiction books that’ll take you to a different world litera-lly!

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order