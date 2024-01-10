Exploring the literary treasures of India with these 12 Hindi novels

In the vast domain of literature, Hindi language fiction stands as a testament to the rich cultural landscape of India. Hindi literature has evolved over the years, offering readers a kaleidoscope of narratives that reflect the myriad facets of human experience. From timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, these Hindi fiction books are the best you can get your hands on.

As we embark on a literary odyssey, we dig into the enchanting world of Hindi fiction books, celebrating the brilliance of storytellers who have crafted tales that transcend time and space. From the eloquence of Premchand’s poignant realism to the modern-day Hindi poetry by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Hindi literature has continuously evolved, captivating readers with its ability to mirror society and articulate the complexities of the human soul. These best Hindi fiction books explore the intricacies of relationships, delve into societal nuances, and challenge conventional thinking.

Top 12 Hindi fiction books to add to your reading list

Godaan by Munshi Premchand

This is a classic novel written by the renowned Indian author Munshi Premchand. Published in 1936, the novel is set in rural India during the pre-independence era and revolves around the life of Hori, a poor farmer, and his family. The narrative skillfully captures the socio-economic challenges faced by the agrarian community, depicting the harsh realities of caste divisions, poverty, and the exploitation of peasants. Through this Hindi fiction book, Munshi Premchand provides a vivid and realistic portrayal of rural life, offering readers a glimpse into the intricate web of human emotions and societal structures in early 20th-century India. The novel stands as a timeless classic, exploring the themes of morality, sacrifice, and the quest for dignity amidst a backdrop of agrarian struggles.

Buy Godaan by Munshi Premchand

Chaurasi by Satya Vyas

A love story influenced by the Sikh riots of 1984, this Hindi fiction book is about its protagonist Rishi, who becomes a rioter himself while saving a Sikh family from riots. To understand how love survives and trumps most difficult situations, one has to function from love from the core of his being. The story starts with how Rishi, an orphan, and his landlord Mr. Chhabra’s daughter Manu. They are poles apart, Manu is headstrong but naive, and Rishi is disobedient and stubborn, but pretends to be an introvert in front of Manu. When the riots broke in their city, Rishi vowed to keep Manu and her family safe, but that came with a cost. He had to turn violent himself and become a part of the riots, leading to merciless killings, looting, robbing, and raiding. A document of the times that it was, this is a story about the victory of love in turbulent times.

Buy Chaurasi by Satya Vyas here

Gunaho Ka Devta by Dharamvir Bharati

A classic Hindi fiction book written by Dharamvir Bharati, it is set against the backdrop of post-independence India. The novel explores the complexities of human relationships, morality, and societal norms. The story revolves around the lives of its central characters, Chandar and Sudha, whose fates become intertwined in a web of love, sacrifice, and tragedy. Chandar, a brooding and complex young man, becomes the object of affection for Sudha, a simple and virtuous girl. The novel delves into the intricacies of their relationship, examining the societal expectations, moral dilemmas, and personal sacrifices they face. As the characters navigate the challenges posed by love, duty, and honour, the novel raises profound questions about the nature of good and evil. This Hindi fiction book is celebrated for its deep exploration of human emotions and the philosophical themes it addresses.

Buy Gunaho Ka Devta by Dharamvir Bharati here

Kitne Pakistan by Kamleshwar

This is a thought-provoking novel written by Kamleshwar, a renowned Indian author. Originally published in Hindi, the novel delves into the complex fabric of India’s social and political landscape during the tumultuous period of partition in 1947. Kamleshwar weaves a narrative that explores the impact of partition on the lives of ordinary people and the deep-rooted scars it left on the nation’s collective psyche. The story unfolds through the perspective of a protagonist who witnesses the horrors of partition and the subsequent challenges faced by individuals on both sides of the newly drawn border. Through vivid storytelling, this Hindi fiction book captures the human cost of partition, portraying the emotional turmoil, loss, and displacement experienced by the characters. Kitne Pakistan is not just a historical account but serves as a powerful commentary on the complexities of identity, belonging, and the consequences of political decisions on the lives of common people.

Buy Kitne Pakistan by Kamleshwar here

Kashi Ka Assi by Kashinath Singh

A novel written by Kashinath Singh, this Hindi fiction book was originally published in Hindi. Set in the spiritual and cultural hub of Varanasi, the novel provides a vivid portrayal of the city’s multifaceted life and its socio-cultural intricacies. Kashinath Singh explores the complexities of the city through the lens of its residents, capturing the essence of Varanasi’s ancient traditions, religious practices, and the clash between modernity and age-old customs. The narrative weaves together the lives of diverse characters, reflecting the unique tapestry of Varanasi, from the ghats along the Ganges to the narrow lanes pulsating with the city’s history. With a blend of humour, satire, and social commentary, Kashi Ka Assi is a compelling exploration of the cultural dichotomies and the evolving landscape of one of the oldest and most revered cities in India.

Buy Kashi Ka Assi by Kashinath Singh here

Sevasadan by Munshi Premchand

Originally published in 1919, this is one of Premchand’s early works and holds a significant place in Hindi literature. Sevasadan translates to “The House of Service” in English. The novel explores the societal norms and challenges faced by women in early 20th-century India. The story revolves around the protagonist, Suman, a young and idealistic woman who strives for independence and self-realisation in a conservative and patriarchal society. Suman’s journey takes her through various struggles and conflicts as she attempts to break free from the traditional roles assigned to women. The novel delves into themes such as gender inequality, social reform, and the quest for personal freedom. This Hindi fiction book is celebrated for its realistic portrayal of characters and its social commentary. The narrative skillfully addresses the complexities of Indian society, shedding light on the oppression faced by women and the need for social transformation.

Buy Sevasadan by Munshi Premchand here

Raag Darbari by Shrilal Shukla

This is a critically acclaimed satirical Hindi novel written by Shrilal Shukla and published in 1968. This Hindi fiction book offers a scathing critique of the socio-political landscape of rural India. Set in the fictional town of Shivpalganj, the narrative unfolds through the eyes of the protagonist, Ranganath, a young man who returns to his ancestral village to recover from an illness. As Ranganath navigates the complex web of village politics, corruption, and social hierarchies, the novel exposes the hypocrisy and moral decay prevalent in the rural Indian society of the time. The title “Raag Darbari” alludes to the classical music tradition, symbolising the intricate and harmonious yet often discordant rhythms of life in the village. Using sharp wit and humor to depict the absurdities of power dynamics, caste prejudices, and the clash between tradition and modernity, this novel remains a timeless classic.

Buy Raag Darbari by Shrilal Shukla here

Shekhar Ek Jeevani by Agyeya

Written by Agyeya, the pen name of Satchidananda Hirananda Vatsyayan, this Hindi fiction book was originally published in 1940. The novel is a pioneering work and is considered a landmark in Hindi literature. Agyeya, an influential figure in the Chhayavaad movement, brings to life the tumultuous journey of the protagonist, Shekhar, through various phases of his life. The novel explores Shekhar’s evolution from a carefree and idealistic youth to a mature individual grappling with the complexities of life. Agyeya skillfully weaves elements of philosophy, spirituality, and social commentary into the narrative, providing readers with a thought-provoking and introspective experience. Through Shekhar’s experiences, the novel delves into the deeper aspects of human existence, touching upon themes of love, loss, self-discovery, and the quest for meaning. This novel not only showcases Agyeya’s mastery of the Hindi language but also reflects his innovative approach to storytelling.

Buy Shekhar Ek Jeevani by Agyeya here

Aapka Bunti by Mannu Bhandari

This is one of those Hindi fiction books without which neither Hindi literature of the 20th century is complete, nor is any discussion on the role of women in the right capacity. Having been translated into several languages, this novel is relevant even today. Through this novel, Mannu Bhandari recognises and breaks down the world of adults through the eyes and consciousness of a child. In this novel, a young boy Bunti looks at the grown-up world of his family through his child eyes and wounded eyes. But whether this novel is about Bunti or his mother Shakun is a bone of contention. Shakun’s ambitions and self-importance for herself is a challenge for the family, ultimately leading to her separation from her husband. In this conflict between a husband a wife, it is Bunti who suffers the most. The novel is highly acclaimed and praised for its understanding of child psychology.

Buy Aapka Bunti by Mannu Bhandari here

Nirmala by Munshi Premchand

First published in 1927, this Hindi fiction book is a poignant exploration of social issues and human emotions in early 20th-century India. The story revolves around the protagonist, Nirmala, a young and innocent bride who becomes a victim of societal norms, customs, and the prevailing patriarchy. Premchand skillfully weaves a narrative that delves into the harsh realities faced by women in a conservative society. Nirmala’s journey is marked by tragedy, as she navigates through the complexities of a dysfunctional marriage, societal expectations, and the challenges of being a woman in that era. The novel touches upon themes of gender discrimination, dowry, and the struggles faced by women in a male-dominated society. Premchand’s writing is characterised by its deep understanding of human nature and the socio-cultural backdrop of his time. Through Nirmala, he sheds light on the injustices faced by women and raises important questions about morality, social conventions, and the need for societal reform.

Buy Nirmala by Munshi Premchand here

Volga Se Ganga by Rahul Sankrityayan

Originally published in 1943, the novel is an epic tale that spans several millennia, tracing the cultural and historical evolution of Indian civilisation. The narrative unfolds in a series of interconnected stories, following the lives of characters who represent different epochs, from the Vedic period to the modern era. The title “Volga Se Ganga” symbolically links two major rivers, the Volga in Russia and the Ganga in India, to highlight the interconnectedness of human civilisations across geographical boundaries. Through vivid storytelling and meticulous research, Rahul Sankrityayan weaves together a tale of Indian history, mythology, and philosophy. The novel explores the themes of social change, cultural continuity, and the cyclical nature of life. This Hindi fiction book is celebrated for its literary richness, historical depth, and the author’s ability to present complex ideas in an accessible manner.

Buy Volga Se Ganga by Rahul Sankrityayan here

Madhushala by Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Madhushala is a renowned Hindi poem written by the legendary Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. It translates to “The House of Wine,” and the poem is a metaphorical exploration of life’s journey through the allegory of a tavern. In this literary masterpiece, Bachchan uses the metaphor of a tavern to symbolise the various stages and experiences of life. The verses are rich in symbolism, touching upon themes of joy, sorrow, love, and the transient nature of existence. The poet employs a unique blend of philosophical insights, vivid imagery, and rhythmic verses to create a work that resonates with readers, making this a timeless and celebrated piece of Hindi literature. The poem has gained widespread acclaim for its depth, universal themes, and the lyrical beauty of its verses, establishing Harivansh Rai Bachchan as one of the most influential poets in Indian literature.

Buy Madhushala by Harivansh Rai Bachchan here

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Amazon