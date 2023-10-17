The 15 best Indian novels of all time that you must read

Over the years, Indian authors have brought several stories to life in the form of the best Indian novels. They’ve drawn from their own experiences, that of their families and folklore, chosen dramatic episodes from the country’s history to form a backdrop to their narratives and woven in the nation’s diverse landscapes to enchant and enthral readers.

The idea of the great Indian novel lives on in these works (one book by Indian politician and author Shashi Tharoor is even called The Great Indian Novel). Many of them became instant bestsellers when they were published. Take for instance Arundhati Roy’s first book, The God of Small Things, which came out in 1997 and won the Booker Prize for Fiction in the same year. Some of the best Indian novels, such as Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie, have stayed in print for over 25 years, proving that while they may speak of the India of the past, their relevance has not dimmed for the thousands of new readers who discover them every year.

Additionally, some have found a new lease of life as TV series or films, such as the 2019 Sonam Kapoor release, The Zoya Factor, and the 2018 adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games on Netflix, adding to their popularity and winning new fans.

Some of the best Indian novels to read from this list have won multiple awards, including the Booker Prize, and are even studied at universities. Whether set in the gritty underworld of Mumbai, the rural charms of a south Indian village or capturing the twists and turns of the Indian independence movement, they will lure you in to uncover different facets of the country and transport you into their world.

Here are the best Indian novels to read if you love literature