The 15 best Indian novels of all time that you must read

Over the years, Indian authors have brought several stories to life in the form of the best Indian novels. They’ve drawn from their own experiences, that of their families and folklore, chosen dramatic episodes from the country’s history to form a backdrop to their narratives and woven in the nation’s diverse landscapes to enchant and enthral readers.
The idea of the great Indian novel lives on in these works (one book by Indian politician and author Shashi Tharoor is even called The Great Indian Novel). Many of them became instant bestsellers when they were published. Take for instance Arundhati Roy’s first book, The God of Small Things, which came out in 1997 and won the Booker Prize for Fiction in the same year. Some of the best Indian novels, such as Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie, have stayed in print for over 25 years, proving that while they may speak of the India of the past, their relevance has not dimmed for the thousands of new readers who discover them every year.
Additionally, some have found a new lease of life as TV series or films, such as the 2019 Sonam Kapoor release, The Zoya Factor, and the 2018 adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games on Netflix, adding to their popularity and winning new fans.
Some of the best Indian novels to read from this list have won multiple awards, including the Booker Prize, and are even studied at universities. Whether set in the gritty underworld of Mumbai, the rural charms of a south Indian village or capturing the twists and turns of the Indian independence movement, they will lure you in to uncover different facets of the country and transport you into their world.
Here are the best Indian novels to read if you love literature
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Malgudi Days by RK Narayan
- Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh
- Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie
- The Great Indian Novel by Shashi Tharoor
- Socialite Evenings by Shobhaa De
- A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth
- A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry
- The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy
- Cuckold by Kiran Nagarkar
- Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts
- The Hungry Tide by Amitav Ghosh
- Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat
- The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
- Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra
- The Zoya Factor by Anuja Chauhan
Year of publishing: 1943
Synopsis: A collection of short stories set in the fictional town of Malgudi in south India, this will take you back to simpler, innocent times of childhood. These stories about everyday life strike a fine balance between the unforgettable characters and the very relatable situations and have a unique charm of their own. An easy read and suitable for all ages, the stories feature a delightful plot twist at the end. A classic of Indian literature, this is a must-read.
About the book: In 1988, some of the stories were adapted into a TV series of the same name that instantly became a hit across India. This was followed by another adaptation aired on Doordarshan in 2006, which was also named Malgudi Days. There is also a Malgudi Museum in Arasalu, Karnataka, which is where the original TV series was filmed.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1956
Synopsis: Dealing with the traumatic episode of Partition, this novel captures the upheaval and conflict of the time, as seen through the eyes of the villagers of a border settlement called Mano Majra. This secular haven that is home to Christians, Sikhs and Muslims is slowly consumed by the violence following the disintegration of British India. The arrival of a train filled with corpses after India gained independence sparks changes in the village and alters the lives of its inhabitants forever.
About the book: For Singh, this was a deeply personal novel, as he, too, was a refugee of Partition. He lost several friends at the time and was forced to relocate permanently from Lahore to Delhi. This is one of the best Indian novels on the painful subject, creating a fine balance between the trauma and the hopes of the characters. It was made into a film of the same name in 1998. The book was reissued in 2006 by Roli Books, accompanied by photos of the Partition horrors taken by famous photojournalist Margaret Bourke-White.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1981
Synopsis: A classic of Indian literature, Rushdie’s acclaimed novel features Saleem Sinai, who was born at the same time as when India got its independence and possesses magical powers. Switched at birth, Saleem lets the reader into his life and his discovery that 1,001 children, all born at the same time as him, are gifted with supernatural powers.
About the book: A blend of historical fiction and magical realism, the book set in post-Partition India is now firmly embedded in the literary world as a powerhouse novel. This was the author’s second work, and though Rushdie went on to gain fame and notoriety with The Satanic Verses (1988), it is this novel about Indian history that established him as a celebrated writer. He was the winner of the 1981 Booker and twice awarded The Best of the Booker in 1993 and 2008. The book was adapted into a movie of the same name, directed by Deepa Mehta, that released in 2012.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1989
Synopsis: Tharoor took on a mammoth challenge with this book, fusing the world of the Mahabharata with India’s freedom struggle and the first three decades post-independence. Figures from this period are presented as characters from mythology, and the struggle between groups and individuals is skilfully recounted.
About the book: One of Tharoor’s few fictional Indian novels, the work includes numerous puns and allusions to famous works about India, such as those by Rudyard Kipling, Paul Scott and E. M. Forster. Tharoor has stated that he was inspired to start the book when reading translations of the Indian literature powerhouse epic the Mahabharata, and that in fact, he has never stopped reading versions of the epic. He further adds that while he would have been content to be a former Member of Parliament, he would never want to be referred to as a former author.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1989
Synopsis: Karuna, the young narrator of the story, goes from being a naive girl to a jaded socialite, all the while navigating the sexy, sordid world of Page 3, set long before it even existed. The plot follows Karuna from her hometown of Satara to the bright lights of Mumbai. Here, she meets Anjali, a socialite and her mentor in society, and marries rich businessman Bunty, plunging her into a world of extra-marital affairs, selfish husbands and fake godmen.
About the book: The first Indian novel to lay bare the lives of Mumbai high society, Socialite Evenings stirred controversy when it came out and launched De as a best-selling author. This book and De’s second novel, Starry Nights (1991), led The Los Angeles Times to refer to De as the ‘Jackie Collins of India’ when they interviewed her in 1992. Thanks to her writing, De is acknowledged as a pioneer amongst Indian authors in this genre.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1993
Synopsis: Mrs Rupa Mehra is in search of a suitable boy to marry her daughter Lata. This sets the stage for a thorough airing of all the complexities of the Indian arranged marriage system, where religion, caste, class and family background all become the most vital categories in the search for a husband. Even as Lata finds herself drawn to Kabir, who she later realises is Muslim, her mother moves from Kolkata to Delhi to find the ideal candidate. Between Kabir, and the other two potential suitors, Haresh and Amit, who will Lata ultimately marry?
About the book: At 1,349 pages, this novel is said to be one of the longest books ever published as a single volume. It is set in post-independent India. A sequel, A Suitable Girl, was set to be published but has not been released yet. Mira Nair directed the BBC miniseries, A Suitable Boy, in 2020.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1995
Synopsis: One of the most celebrated Indian novels, this story is set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency. It lays bare the horrors of that time through characters like Dina, a Parsi widow named Maneck, her paying guest and two tailors — Ishvar and Om — who hail from a downtrodden community. Mistry savagely portrays the inept bureaucracy, the corruption of the government, the many failings of the Indian social system and the compromises one must make to survive in this harsh world.
About the book: This was the second non-American novel chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her Book Club, which was a real triumph for Indian English literature. Also, similar to Mistry’s other works, this one is dedicated to his wife, Freny.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1997
Synopsis: Told through the eyes of Rahel and set in a small village in Kottayam district in south India, it follows her, her twin Estha and the other members of their extended Syrian Christian family. Dealing with the themes of family, untouchability and forbidden love, Roy’s distinctive prose strikes a fine balance, drawing the reader in and weaving a captivating spell, making this novel a hard one to put down.
About the book: With its fresh voice, unique setting and frank airing of controversial topics, this Indian novel was a publishing sensation when it was released in 1997. It almost catapulted Roy to stardom overnight and remains one of the most evocative books about her home state, Kerala. Winner of the Booker Prize for Fiction in 1997, it was also named one of the 10 best Asian novels of all time by The Telegraph. This classic of Indian literature has also been translated into over 40 languages.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 1997
Synopsis: A retelling of the life of Meerabai, her devotion to Lord Krishna and the travails of her largely forgotten husband, Maharaj Kumar Bhoj Raj, this is a lyrical novel and a real page-turner. Even as Maharaj Kumar struggles with palace intrigues, the administration of the kingdom and other problems, he is also troubled by the behaviour of his wife and always tries to do the right thing as dictated by tradition and his instincts.
About the book: Set in the Rajput kingdom of Mewar, Cuckold is both a political thriller and a chronicle of the devotion of Meerabai. According to Nagarkar, while he did not mean it to be a historical novel, he found the life of Meerabai to be a “cliche,” which encouraged him to write the novel. It won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2001.
Image: Courtesy Harper Collins
Year of publishing: 2003
Synopsis: An Australian convict breaks out of prison to head to Germany, but ends up settling in the poorest parts of Mumbai. One of the best Indian novels to deep dive into the city’s underworld, this novel is about Lindsay Ford, or Linbaba, and the characters he encounters — from his faithful sidekick Prabhakar to the sinister Khader Khan. The book is primarily set in south Mumbai, with Linbaba settling in the Navy Nagar slum. Also making an appearance is the feared prison Arthur Road Jail.
About the book: This was the last word about slums in the Maximum City before Slumdog Millionaire came by to grab all the attention. Running to a mammoth 936 pages, Shantaram was supposed to be part of a planned four-book series, but the sequel, The Mountain Shadow, only came out in 2015. Johnny Depp was slated to star in the movie adaption, with even Russell Crowe expressing an interest at one time. The novel finally came to life as a TV series of the same name on Apple TV+ in 2022 but was cancelled after one season.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2004
Synopsis: This novel starts in the isolated ecosystem of the Sunderbans, home to a fragile community, man-eater tigers and rare animals, including the Irrawaddy dolphin. Marine biologist Piya Roy is drawn to the area to study these endangered species. Along the way, he encounters Kanai Dutt, a Delhi businessman who has family living in the area. A near-drowning accident forces Roy to hire the services of a fisherman, Fokir, to help her in her quest; she also engages Dutt as a translator. From then on, as the book blurb put it, “the tide begins to turn”.
About the book: Like many best-selling Indian novels, it won the Crossword Book Award for best novel in 2005.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2004
Synopsis: The book traces the experiences of three friends — Alok, Hari and Ryan — at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and their hopes for a bright future. It also explores the weaknesses of the Indian system of education. This is one of the best Indian novels of recent times.
About the book: Thanks to the film 3 Idiots, you may think you know the plot of this novel. But Bhagat’s first novel, written to capture his nostalgia as a young student at IIT, is still worth a read. The book launched Bhagat as a famous author and youth icon. It was translated into several Indian languages and adapted as a play, Five Point Someone, by Chennai-based theatre company Evam in 2010.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2006
Synopsis: Desai’s second book shuttles between Kalimpong in West Bengal and New York City. Its main characters — the orphan Sai living with her ageing grandfather, a judge in British India and Biju, the son of the grandfather’s cook — live out their lives against the backdrop of the Himalayas and one of the greatest cities on earth. The novel also weaves in the Gorkha movement for independence and themes of domestic terrorism, immigration and inequality, making it a compelling read.
About the book: One of the best Indian novels, this work made Kiran Desai, the daughter of famous novelist Anit Desai, the youngest winner of the Booker Prize in 2006. Desai spent seven years writing the book. Apparently, she didn’t want to complete it, as it was “the one stable thing in her life.”
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of publishing: 2006
Synopsis: Bombay cop Sartaj Singh and city gangster Ganesh Gaitonde dominate this novel set in the gritty underworld of Mumbai. The realism of the scenes comes from the fact that Chandra spent much time with police and gangsters while researching this book over seven years. As the story ebbs and flows between the musings of Gaitonde and the investigations of Singh, readers are sucked into a compelling world, where survival is paramount, and greed is seen as good.
About the book: Sacred Games won the Crossword Book Award in 2006. Adapted into a 2018 TV series of the same name on Netflix, it is produced and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. The series was released in 191 countries.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Year of Publishing: 2008
Synopsis: This light-hearted story revolves around advertising executive Zoya Singh Solanki, whose run-in with the Indian cricket team at a shoot brings a new twist to her life. Once the team finds out that Zoya was born at the exact time India won the 1983 World Cup and that she brings them luck, she finds herself recruited as their good-luck charm at the World Cup in Australia. The only person less than thrilled with this is the captain, Nikhil Khoda, who always ends up quarrelling with her.
About the book: Romance and cricket were the winning combination that got Chauhan a permanent break from a career in advertising to become an author of chick lit and rom-com books about contemporary India. It had a print run of 20,000 copies at the time of release, which was a record for Indian novels at the time. Film rights to this novel were first acquired by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment before Pooja Shetty took over, finally producing the movie of the same name, starring Sonam Kapoor, in 2019.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Cristian Benavides/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which are the best Indian books to read?
Besides works by the greats, like Saman Rushdie, Vikram Seth, Amitav Ghosh and Shashi Tharoor, you can also choose lighter reads by Chetan Bhagat and Anuja Chauhan.
– Who is India’s No. 1 author?
Authors like RK Narayan, Salman Rushdie and Rabindranath Tagore could be considered India’s No. 1 authors.
– What is the #1 most-read book?
The number one most-read book is the Holy Bible.