Luxury meets love: Check out these high-end dating apps exclusively for the elite!

Yes, compatibility, respect and loyalty surely are the pillars of a healthy relationship, but what happens when the person you meet doesn’t match your lifestyle? That’s quite a dealbreaker, right? Don’t come at us for pretentiousness and materialism, but dating someone at par with your social status just makes sense! If you’ve grown up tasting all the luxuries of life, you’ll have interests, hobbies, dreams and aspirations only a partner with similar riches will be able to understand. While thousands of dating apps are flooded with folks from different educational status and background, for the elite, this virtual dating landscape is a whole other league. So, if you’re rich, famous, and affluent or just looking to be taken care of financially by dating the elite – you have to be on these luxury dating apps!

Investors, entrepreneurs or someone simply born into an affluent family – everyone here will spoil you rotten. These rich singles know how to catch your fancy. From The League designed for successful and ambitious individuals who know what they want and refuse to settle for less to an invite-only dating app Raya, where only celebrities, and influencers can meet one another, we’ve rounded up some of the top luxury dating apps tailor-made for the elite!

Luxury dating apps built exclusively for the elite!

1. The League

Living up to its name, this app connects you with successful singles who’re in a ‘league’ of their own! If you’re picky, busy and don’t want to waste time scouring through the pool of people on apps like Bumble, Hinge, Tinder and more, The League is here to deliver you quality matches.

While mainstream dating apps allow you to link your Instagram and Spotify accounts to lure your matches, The League believes that more than the pictures, your LinkedIn profile would do the trick. The League truly caters to the upper echelons of society! With intricate algorithms, waiting lists for potential users and higher price tags, the app makes sure you’re serious about dating! The quality-over-quantity model shares you up to five matches each day, expecting you to read and review each profile rather than making quick judgments based on looks.

Ideal for: Busy singles (having high standards) who want to date on the go.

2. Seeking

Whether you’re an affluent single looking for attractive individuals or someone not-so-affluent searching for these elite groups to be drawn into a life of riches – Seeking connects these two groups. CEOs, doctors, business elite to people born into money– this is your chance to meet millionaires and entrepreneurs.

Seeking offers a lot of verification features, including an ‘annual income check’, to verify if these people can really provide the luxury dating lifestyle this app promises! Boasting more than 40 million users, the app has a 4 to 1 women-to-men ratio and if you’re a woman, you don’t have to pay anything! While this whole style of dating where the ‘man spoils the woman with his riches’ is quite controversial, we’re not judging on how you want to date.

Ideal for: Successful and attractive individuals as well as rich people looking to spoil their partner with a life of luxury.

3. Elite Singles

Hello singles, rich and highly educated singles, this app will cater to all your romantic needs! In a dating landscape filled with duds, Elite Singles is your safe place for finding educated partners (with a bit of cash) for long-term commitment and love. Most people on this app tend to be over 30, are quite serious about finding love and more than 85% have a university degree.

While you mightn’t find a millionaire here, there are so many well-established people earning their own cash and most likely someone with similar values. What’s great is that you can first try their free basic membership to evaluate whether the site’s really for you or not before shelling out for a premium membership.

Ideal for: Educated singles/ busy professionals looking for serious relationships and love.

4. eHarmony

In its more than two-decade-long journey, eHarmony has become the go-to dating app for people wanting more profound, lasting relationships. From comprehensive personality tests and compatibility assessments to communication features and potential match recommendations – eHarmony will give you the best online dating experience with just a couple of extra bucks.

While it’s nowhere as expensive as apps like The League, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to compromise on quality. With its exceptional quality filters and compatibility/ personality tests, the app has a high success rate among its counterparts which makes it perfect for the elite. Also, there’s no waiting or verification list to get voted in!

Ideal for: Commitment-minded users looking for a compatible partner to settle down and get married.

5. Millionaire Match

This app isn’t for those with a weak bank balance! With over 20 years of experience in matching wealthy men and women, Millionaire Match has an unrivalled wealth verification system to ensure all members are genuinely rich and looking for love. Just add some nice-looking photos and submit proof of income for verification and you’re good to roll.

However, to be eligible for a ‘Certified Millionaire’ status, you’ll have to have an annual income above USD 200,000 and a bank balance of over USD 1 million. It surely calls out to all the Richie Rich of the world! With over four million users, you’ll definitely find a match regardless of your gender or sexual preference.

Ideal for: Massive pool of high-quality singles who are ready for a serious partnership with similarly wealthy folks.

6. Raya

If you’re a celebrity, an influencer or someone with tons of cash to splurge, Raya welcomes you with open arms. The invite-only dating app, also called ‘Tinder for celebrities’, has a very secretive nature which lures several high-profile people who don’t want to grab unnecessary attention for their alleged affairs.

The very competitive selection process has only about an 8% chance of success. You can become a member of the community by getting either direct invite from someone already on the app or by filling out an application if you think you can get through the doors. The membership is surprisingly cheap, but sadly you can’t buy your way in. But once you do get in, you might just be rubbing elbows with A-listers. Who knows?

Ideal for: Celebrities, influencers, and millionaires looking to discreetly meet one another to date.

7. Established Men

The aim of this app is to connect attractive and ambitious women with rich men. Women get to join for free, while men have to pay for the communication features. Don’t worry, guys can still sign up and browse through profiles without paying anything. The female-to-male user ratio is 4:1, so if you’re a rich single lad, there’s a plethora of options for you!

Whether you’re looking to flirt your way into the heart of a millionaire or romance them, Established Men’s exclusive matchmaking system will give you a pool of exciting matches based on the questionnaire you fill out.

Ideal for: Women looking for filthy rich men who are generous with their time and money. It works well for both serious relationships and those looking for casual flings.

8. Luxy

Luxy is as luxurious as it gets, rightly branding itself as the ‘leading dating app for high-quality singles.’ Its intense verification process ensures that only the truly elite (those with at least seven digits in their bank account) can gain access. And what does this verification process entail? The app may ask you to upload your latest tax return documents, passport, or driver’s license to assess your occupation and income. You might even be rejected before signing up on Luxy!

If you want to steer clear of this process, take their premium subscriptions which also, by the way, are no cheap deal. Since the Luxy team carefully scrutinises each profile, you won’t fall prey to fake profiles, catfishing or come across people who aren’t on par with your riches. Apparently, only 30% of all applicants actually get through and women have to pay as well. So, if you’re looking for something very exclusive, try Luxy.

Ideal for: Super rich, attractive singles looking to foster relationships built on equality and mutual success. The app doesn’t tolerate ‘sugar babies’ or ‘sugar daddies’ who often find their way on such wealthy dating apps.

Which of these luxury dating apps would you try out?

Hero and feature image: Courtesy themillionairematch/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a dating app for the elite?

Yes, there are several luxury dating apps built exclusively for the elite.

What is the most elite dating service?

Apps like The League, Elite Singles, Luxy and Raya offer premium services for the elite.