9 self-improvement books that’ll help bring you success and happiness in 2024

New Year’s is the best time to tread on healthier habits and fructify the dreams you always wanted to achieve but couldn’t muster the courage to! Whatever stage of your life you want to fine-tune, a good self-improvement book can help you unlock your potential. Self-help books appeal to people looking for some wisdom or insight, whether practical, emotional or intellectual. And well, we could all use some quality advice. Isn’t it? Whether you’re looking to find a new approach to dating after a failed relationship, shake off the traumatic loss of a loved one, add the word ‘healthy’ to your lifestyle, work on your productivity and snag that long-due promotion or adopt a growth-oriented mindset –these modern-day guides offer a feast of expert guidance. We’ve listed the best self-improvement books to kickstart 2024 with a bang!
Did you know the world’s most successful entrepreneurs swear by self-help books? Tom Corley, the author of Change Your Habits, Change Your Life, noted that 88% of rich people “devote thirty minutes or more each day to self-education or self-improvement reading.” Once Elon Musk was asked how he learnt to build rockets. His response? “I read books”.
If you don’t know where to start your self-improvement journey in 2024, here are some of the best and most popular books to choose from. Keep reading!
Best self-improvement books to win at life
- 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear
- 'The Psychology of Money' by Morgan Housel
- 'Ten Times Calmer' by Dr Kirren Schnack
- 'Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?' by Dr Julie Smith
- 'How to Talk to Anyone' by Leil Lowndes
- 'Meditations' by Marcus Aurelius
- 'The Body Keeps the Score' by Bessel van der Kolk
- 'Ikigai' By Héctor García & Francesc Miralles
- 'What Happened to You?' by Oprah Winfrey
In this life-altering guide, habits expert James Clear is breaking down the misconception that in order to achieve big, you need to think big. Atomic Habits stresses that real change is the compound effect of hundreds of small everyday decisions like making your bed, limiting your screen time, five minutes of self-reflection or ten minutes of workout. James discusses that these minuscule alterations can turn into life-altering outcomes and revolutionise your lives.
From teaching you how our brain forms negative and positive habits, introducing you to simple life hacks (art of Habit Stacking, the power of the two-minute rule and more) and imbuing each chapter with inspiring stories of successful people, the author helps you create a life you truly love.
The Psychology of Money is one of the best books you’ll read about personal finance. Crisp and well-written, the book takes you through 19 stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and how to see wealth in a way that it’s personal and attainable. Morgan Housel argues that doing well with money has little to do with how smart you are and a lot to do with how you behave. It’s a guide to a wealthy life by making smart decisions.
The author explains to you the basics of saving and investing, and how factors like ego, pride, jealousy and greed affect your decisions. Housel perfectly encapsulates the relationship between money and our minds. This engaging and fast-paced book is for anyone interested in being better with money and is filled with interesting short stories, case studies, and a brief history of US consumerism.
We’ve all faced anxiety in some form and degree, with the fear of uncertainty dangling like a sword over our heads. However, Dr Kirren Schnack is here to tell you that this feeling too shall pass! The Oxford-trained clinical psychologist pours twenty years of her experience into this self-help novel that helps you navigate what you’re going through and change how you’re feeling.
The ten chapters of the book will get you closer to living an anxiety-free life. Whether you’re tackling trauma, going through long bouts of anxious thoughts or trying to manage uncertainty – this book has a lot of practical exercises and easy-to-apply advice. Ten Times Calmer will really make your healing journey easier, making you feel more like yourself again.
Another book dealing with everyday emotional and mental health struggles, Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? provides powerful coping techniques to manage anxiety, and depression, learn self-confidence and how to finally forgive yourself. Dr Julie Smith is a staunch believer that your mental health is no different from your physical health. Both are equally important and nobody is immune!
The book is a ‘therapist’s toolkit’ which uses a practical style, easy-to-digest and bite-sized solutions that’ll help you nurture your mental health every day. The USP of this book is its evidence-based approach, with Smith spilling secrets that are taught to people in therapy, depending on what they’re going to therapy for. Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? feels like a warm hug, an enlightening guide on how to be human.
Don’t you wish you had that ‘Midas touch’ when it comes to effectively communicating with people? In today’s social media-obsessed world, the art of real communication is lost and many of you often feel uneasy when put in a room full of people. How do you introduce yourself? Do that small talk? Present yourself in a sophisticated way and not be a pushover? How to Talk to Anyone is your new best friend, a pal that’ll help you communicate impactfully in every situation — social life, romance, and business.
Professional communicator Leil Lowndes presents 92 well-researched and practical techniques, arguing that the big winners in life (ones with the best jobs, who throw the coolest parties or have large social circles) haven’t made it big because they’re smarter or better looking than you. But because they’ve ‘exceptional’ soft skills, unlike many of you who settle for ‘good’.
And honestly, we could all use some help to hone our communication skills!
Roman Emperor and one of the most renowned philosophers Marcus Aurelius penned Meditations as his personal self-help book. While you may wonder how a millennia-old book holds relevance in today’s time, you’ll be surprised by the philosophical teachings that have inspired statesmen, thinkers and readers throughout centuries. You’ll learn a great deal about logic, faith and discipline, making you wonder about your moral struggles. Aurelius believed that life’s too short to complain, and your journey will always be filled with the pain you create for yourself. Mediations gives an insightful look into the mind of Ancient Rome’s sixteenth emperor that’ll teach you so much about life.
An eye-opening read that’ll hopefully free you from the shackles of stress, the trauma of past experiences and lingering emotions. Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, one of the foremost experts on trauma, spent over three decades with survivors of trauma, with his research showing how trauma literally reshapes both body and brain. Each of us has faced unforgiving experiences we’d rather leave in the past, but do our bodies and brains really forget it?
The book offers a bold new paradigm for healing. It is filled with tips and information on how we can release the past from our bodies and enjoy more fulfilling lives. Kolk talks about treatments like neurofeedback, meditation, sports, drama, and yoga — and how each offers new pathways to recovery. Your relationships have the power to both hurt and heal you. It’s ultimately your decision to reclaim your lives.
‘Ikigai’ aka the ‘art of living’ is a Japanese philosophy that can enhance our wellbeing for a longer, more fulfilling life. It’s a great read for someone who wants to discover their purpose in life or achieve new heights in their career. The authors talk about how small, microscopic changes can be the key to obtaining a healthier and happier way of life.
Ikigai is inspired by the author’s visit to a town in Japan called Okinawa, home to the largest population of centenarians in the world. These people believe that everyone has an Ikigai – a reason to jump out of bed in the morning. The book will teach you the importance of flow, the importance of friendships and how to find your reason for living and motivation. Ikigai is a powerful self-help book to bring immediate changes to your life!
We so easily berate ourselves, question our emotions and hold ourselves and those around us to an impossible standard. In this book, Oprah Winfrey and Dr Bruce Perry help you understand the impact of your past experiences, giving you practical tools to begin your journey towards healing. What Happened to You? perfectly unpacks how childhood trauma and experiences help us understand our personalities and the challenges we face as adults.
According to Winfrey, “Through this lens, we can build a renewed sense of personal self-worth and ultimately recalibrate our responses to circumstances, situations, and relationships. It is, in other words, the key to reshaping our very lives.”
