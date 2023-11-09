Danielle Steel and other best-selling fiction authors of all time

“The pen is mightier than the sword”, wrote playwright Edward Bulwer-Lytton in his 1839 historical play Cardinal Richelieu. It goes without saying that fiction writers have been shaping human history since time immemorial. They profoundly reflect the evolving culture of our world, crafting some of the most important literature of all time through their imagined narratives. Not only do their stories and characters shed light on the human spirit, but they also dominate bookshelves across the world, making them some of the best-selling fiction authors of all time. So, if you are curious to know about such creative masters, we have you covered.

With an estimated 4 billion copies of his work in circulation, no one comes close to English playwright William Shakespeare when it comes to global fame. From his early comedies like The Taming of the Shrew (1590-94) to troubling late plays such as The Winter’s Tale (1609-11) and The Tempest (1610-11), the Bard of Avon has been translated into more than 100 languages, including sign language and Klingon.

Meanwhile, packing his books with action and a powerful narrative is The Carpetbaggers-famed American author Harold Robbins.

Robbins’ debut novel, Never Love a Stranger (1948), takes a resolute look at the New York of a bygone era where orphan protagonist Frank Kane is forced to pursue a life of crime. Now more than 25 #1 New York Times best-sellers later and with over 750 million copies sold, Robbins remains one of the most successful fiction authors of all time.

These best-selling fiction authors deserve to be on your bookshelves

William Shakespeare

Worldwide estimated sales: 2 billion – 4 billion

About the writer: A renowned English poet and playwright, William Shakespeare was born in the English town of Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564. While the fiction writer is known for his impressive poems, such as “Venus and Adonis” (1593) and “The Rape of Lucrece” (1594), his plays are his most enduring legacy.

One of the best-selling fiction authors of all time, for Shakespeare, the whole world was his stage. The playwright made his works universal by setting most of his plays in various locations around the globe and capturing their true splendour. While plays like Hamlet (1603) and Macbeth (1623) offer vistas of Danish castles and Scottish hill forts, the glittering cosmopolitan city of Venice serves as the setting for The Merchant of Venice (1600) and Othello (1622).

Other notable works of the great writer include Romeo and Juliet (1597), Two Gentlemen of Verona (1598), As You Like It (1598), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1600), Much Ado About Nothing (1600), Twelfth Night (1601), King Lear (1608), All’s Well That Ends Well (1623) and Antony and Cleopatra (1623).

Agatha Christie

Worldwide estimated sales: 2 billion – 4 billion

About the writer: An English detective novelist and playwright, Dame Agatha Mary Clarissa Christie, aka Agatha Christie, has over 75 novels, including 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections. She began writing detective fiction while working as a nurse during World War I (1914–18). Her debut novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, which introduced Christie’s most enduring character, Hercule Poirot, was published after the end of the war in 1920.

Her portfolio includes popular fiction books like The Murder of Roger Ackroyd (1926), The Thirteen Problems (1932), Murder on the Orient Express (1933), The ABC Murders (1936), And Then There Were None (1939) and the world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap (1952).

One of the best-selling fiction authors of all time, Christie’s works are reportedly outsold by only Shakespeare and the Bible.

Danielle Steel

Worldwide estimated sales: 900 million

About the writer: One of the best-selling living fiction authors of all time, Danielle Fernandes Dominique Schuelein-Steel came out with her first novel, Going Home, in 1973.

Her first commercial success came with a poem, “The Promise” in 1978; however, since then, she has written a range of novels and continuously enjoyed success amounting to a massive total of over 50 #1 New York Times bestsellers.

Known mostly for titles like The Gift (1994) and Safe Harbour (2003), the American writer’s fiction books are particularly enjoyed by romance lovers all over the world. Standouts from her portfolio include The Promise (1978), His Bright Light (1998), The Apartment (2016), Beauchamp Hall (2018), Lost and Found (2019) and Happiness (2023).

Harold Robbins

Worldwide estimated sales: 750 million+

About the writer: American author Harold Robbins, born in New York City in 1916 to Jewish emigrants Frances Smith and Charles Rubin, wrote about arrogant yet beautiful characters and rags-to-riches plots laced with betrayal and passion. He was once famously dubbed ‘the Onassis of supermarket literature’ by British journalist Donald Zec.

Robbins wrote his first book, Never Love a Stranger (1948), after making a USD 100 bet with his boss, who claimed the former couldn’t write a novel. Now, with over 750 million copies sold to date in 32 languages, Robbins is one of the most successful authors of all time.

Among his best-known books are The Dream Merchants (1949), A Stone for Danny Fisher (1953), The Carpetbaggers (1961), Where Love Has Gone (1962), The Adventurers (1966), The Pirate (1974) and The Raiders (1995).

Dr. Seuss

Worldwide estimated sales: 700 million+

About the writer: Known for writing and illustrating more than 60 children’s books under the pen name Dr. Seuss, American cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel still remains one of the best-selling fiction authors of all time.

Seuss published his first children’s book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street in 1937. Some of his acclaimed works include Horton Hears a Who! (1955), How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1957), One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish (1960), The Lorax (1971), The Butter Battle Book (1984), and Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (1990).

Born in Massachusetts on 2 March 1904, Seuss’s birthday has been adopted as the annual date for the National Read Across America Day — a reading initiative created by the National Education Association of the US.

Enid Blyton

Worldwide estimated sales: 600 million+

About the writer: English children’s writer Enid Blyton was born on 11 August 1897 in East Dulwich, London. In her autobiography, The Story of My Life (1952), Blyton wrote that, from an early age, she “liked making up stories better than I liked doing anything else.”

While Blyton’s mother didn’t support her efforts at writing, she was determined to succeed. Her first poem was featured in a children’s magazine in 1911 when she was only 14. However, it was only after Blyton wrote the Old Thatch series that the writer saw commercial success. One of the first and most popular books of the series, The Talking Teapot and Other Tales was published in 1934.

Other best-selling works of the writer include Adventures of the Wishing-Chair (1937), The Secret Island (1938), The Enchanted Wood (1939), Mary Mouse and the Dolls’ House (1942), The Boy with the Loaves and Fishes (1948) and Five Go Down to the Sea (1953).

Barbara Cartland

Worldwide estimated sales: 500 million – 750 million+

About the writer: The queen of romance, Dame Barbara Cartland had written an incredible 723 books during her lifetime. One of the most successful and best-selling romance novelists of all time, the British writer’s 160 unpublished manuscripts were posthumously published in the Pink Collection in 2004.

Cartland’s first best-seller was her debut novel, Jigsaw, published in 1923. In 1976, Cartland wrote a total of 23 novels, which earned her the Guinness World Record for the most novels written in a single year.

Some of her acclaimed works include A Hazard of Hearts (1949), A Ghost in Monte Carlo (1951), Elizabethan Lover (1953), The Unbreakable Spell (1983), Moonlight on the Sphinx (1984), A Knight in Paris (1989), This Is Love (1993), Running Away to Love (1994) and A Magical Moment (1995).

Georges Simenon

Worldwide estimated sales: 500 million – 700 million

About the writer: Popular for his fictional detective character Jules Maigret, Belgian writer Georges Simenon based most of his books on his childhood and youth in Liège, his days in Europe, wartime experiences and his multiple marriages and love affairs.

Simenon’s writing career began after he started publishing short fiction in the popular magazine Gazette in 1920. He self-published his first novel, Au Pont des Arches, in 1921.

Among his widely-loved books are Pietr-le-Letton (1930), The Strange Case of Peter the Lett (1931) The Saint-Fiacre Affair (1932), Monsieur Hire’s Engagement (1933), The Man who Watched the Trains Go By (1938), Act of Passion (1947), The Snow was Dirty (1948), Red Lights (1953), The Little Saint (1967) and Intimate Memoirs (1981).

Eiichiro Oda

Worldwide estimated sales: 516 million+

About the writer: A famous mangaka (manga artist), Eiichiro Oda is best known as the creator of the best-selling manga One Piece (1997-). With over 1,000 chapters, the hit manga series has sold over 500 million copies worldwide as of September 2022. A fantasy adventure live-action television series for the same was developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda for Netflix and released on 31 August 2023.

Oda started working for the Japanese company Shueisha’s weekly manga magazine Shonen Jump at 17. Over the years, Oda has successfully established himself as one of the most prominent mangakas of all time, earning over JYP 3.1 billion (USD 23 million) per year.

His most prominent works include Wanted (1991), God’s Gift for the Future (1993), Monsters (1994), Cross Epoch (2006) and The True Food! Devil Fruit!! (2011).

J. K. Rowling

Worldwide estimated sales: 500 million+

About the writer: Joanne Rowling, widely known by her pen name J.K. Rowling, is a British author and the creator of the widely popular book series Harry Potter. Rowling published the first book in the Harry Potter series, the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (also called the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), in 1997. The charismatic principal character, Harry, and his many adventures in Hogwarts made the book an immediate success.

Succeeding volumes from the series include Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (1998), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2000), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2003), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2005) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (2007). Each of these books soon became best sellers and was adapted into films.

Rowling debuted as a screenwriter with Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them in 2016. The film was followed by two sequels. The Fantastic Beasts series originated as books read by Harry Potter and his friends within the fictional Wizarding World. She has also co-written a story that inspired the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is the world’s best-selling fiction author?

Some of the world’s best-selling fiction authors are William Shakespeare, J.K. Rowling, Georges Simenon, Eiichiro Oda, Stephen King, Agatha Christie and Barbara Cartland.

– Who is the world’s best-selling author?

Some of the world’s best-selling authors are Gilbert Patten, Robert M. Sapolsky, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Barbara Cartland, Danielle Steel, Harold Robbins, Georges Simenon, Enid Blyton and Sidney Sheldon.

– Who is the world’s best-selling novelist?

Spanish writer Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra is widely considered the world’s best-selling novelist. According to sources, with approximately 140.6 million copies sold, his 1605 novel Don Quixote is often cited as the best-selling novel of all time. However, Cervantes’ novel, like many other classics, lacks comprehensive sales figures.

– Which is the best-selling fiction book in the world?

Some of the best-selling fiction books in the world are Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas, The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie and the science fiction Frankenstein by Mary Shelley.

– Which is the best-selling children’s book?

Some of the best-selling children’s books are The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi and Black Beauty by Anna Sewell.