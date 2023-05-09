10 of the best thriller novels that’ll keep you hooked till the end

With a racing heart and adrenaline rushing through your body, you turn another page thinking just one more. However, you realise you’re too deep and won’t be able to put the book down until it’s finished. A good thriller novel not only has the power to keep avid readers hooked but can also bring anyone out of their reading slump.

Some good ol’ mystery and suspense can elevate a fiction lover’s experience any day by setting them on a quest for the unknown from the comfort of their home. Keeping one engrossed with multiple twists and turns until the very last page, a thriller novel has the ability to turn the reader into an active participant. The stories give us an escape from our mundane lives with the help of mysterious fictional characters and their unbelievable adventures.

No wonder the genre is brimming with so many bestsellers. From Dan Brown’s popular Da Vinci Code and Patricia Highsmith’s memorable The Talented Mr. Ripley to Stephen King and Gillian Flynn’s nuanced mystery plots, the list goes on. Some of these books have also been adapted into mega-motion pictures.

Whether you’re someone who wants to explore this gripping genre or a fan who doesn’t want to miss out on any iconic thriller titles, this list of some of the best thriller novels has your back!

10 of the best thriller novels you must read right now