Better Together: Naina and Prateek Ruhail on their secret of working as a team

Love is in the air. In fact, it’s everywhere for these power couples that not only share a personal but also a professional relationship. This Valentine’s Day, we talk to dynamic duos on how they keep the spark alive, the fights at bay, and their plans for the special day. Starting with Naina and Prateek Ruhail of Vanity Wagon, a clean beauty marketplace.

Naina and Prateek Ruhail (co-founders at Vanity Wagon) on why it’s important to detach from work in order to keep the attachment and attraction alive.

How did you meet and how long have you been together?

Prateek and I met at a basketball court in Pune, back in 2009, and we clicked off right from the start. We were in a relationship for 3 years before we got married in June 2012.

Tell us about your journey of launching Vanity Wagon?

In 2017, while we (Naina and Prateek) were in Oxford, UK, we realised the momentous growth in the clean beauty segment. With the advent of numerous brands in the space in Europe, this definitely looked like a trend that was to stay. Naina started her journey in the beauty sector in 2014 and the clean beauty movement was not only exciting but also something she had been eyeing for a while, given its environment-friendly base. All of this led us back to India in late 2017 and we both started work vigorously on a clean beauty concept event, that moves city to city in India and enables access to clean beauty for the Indian consumers, hence the name Vanity “Wagon”. With a back work on the costs and the time this would take to establish, they swiftly moved to an online marketplace model and set it up for the users by Sept 2018. Rest is history, as they say, now with 185+ brands and more than 3lac monthly users, we are working as a team to build a legacy in the clean beauty sector.

What is the biggest takeaway of working together as a couple?

Working as a couple has a lot of pros, much over the cons. We understand each other well and that allows us to collaborate well. Also, as a couple we can freely be the devil’s advocate at times, allowing us to arrive at the right decision together.

What’s the secret to keeping the romance alive in the middle of hectic work and life?

That’s a secret after all. Jokes apart, it’s a lot about respecting and caring for each other and while we work together, we make sure we detach from our work for a few hours when we are home, helping us build some amazing memories and enjoying our time together.

Any special plans or messages for Valentine’s Day 2022?

Valentine’s Day is definitely a special day for all the couples out there, just spend quality time with your better half and learn to love and admire the individual they are! This will go a long way to building a strong relationship.

All Images: Courtesy Naina and Prateek Ruhail.