BetterTogether: Dabboo and Manisha Ratnani on being inseparable in love

You know it’s true love when they start completing your sentences. We experienced that kind of compatibility when we interviewed Dabboo Ratnani and his wife, Manisha. Dabboo’s annual celebrity calendars are a notable event in the industry. Behind the scenes, it’s the team that makes these calendars such a hit, and his wife Manisha is an important part of this success. We talk to the couple about their serendipitous meeting and inseparable love story.

How did you meet and how long have you been together?

Dabboo: Manisha and I met in 2003 for an arranged marriage setup through some acquaintances. We were arranged to meet at a Barista coffee shop and I was like almost 2 hours late for the meeting.

Manisha: And the thing was that my dad was not keen about even meeting Dabboo because he wanted an engineer or a doctor for me. So he wasn’t keen on meeting a photographer and the photographer (in question) obviously came quite late for the meeting.

Dabboo: But my mum was there earlier and then I called my mum, I said ‘should I still come?’ she said yeah yeah. She loved Manisha and she said you must come and that’s how we first met.

Manisha: I also honestly didn’t want to get married at that point because I was very happy with my job at Times of India and was not so keen on getting married. So I also ensured that I wore my worst outfit and get my hair oily. I was hoping that the boy says no to me and there he walked in and I was like oops I’m in, why didn’t I dress up better and when we sat together and we spoke we realised we had so many things in common. After the meeting, I went back to Jaipur and our parents didn’t really make much of the meeting and Dabboo left for his outstation travel.

Dabboo: So, I actually got her email ID through one of her relatives and I sent her an email saying that you know that it was really nice meeting you. I felt we had a good connection and I liked her which got me thinking as well. Back in those days, we didn’t even have the internet on our phone or something like that so I actually went to an Internet cafe in Scotland to contact her. I kept checking every day but there was no reply from that email.

Manisha: Luck as may have it, the email ended up in the spam folder so when my relative informed me about it I was intrigued. So we connected and started chatting over messenger. My parents didn’t know that our arranged marriage meeting had turned into a full-fledged romance. We dated for one year and then told our parents about it. And then, as they say, rest is history. We’ve been married for 17 years and it’s all going strong.

Dabboo: We got married in August 2004 and it’s been beautiful. I’m glad I sent that email from Scotland.

What made you decide to work together?

Dabboo: Initially, Manisha was working with Times of India in Jaipur and she moved to Times of India, Mumbai after marriage. One day she came into my office and to my cabin and I gave her my laptop and she saw that I had over 2,000 unanswered emails. So she started tackling that, and at the end of the day, all the mails were attended to. After that, I made sure she never went back. I think it was the perfect decision to get Manisha on board and she handles pretty much everything in the whole studio and in our lives. She is the producer of the whole thing she handles all the finances, the technical aspects and also gives great creative feedback.

Manisha: Honestly, I haven’t regretted even a single day the decision. I have a wonderful boss, of course, who doesn’t say anything to me and gives me all the creative freedom. Besides that, every day is interesting and no two days are similar. It’s been a great companionship and wonderful partnership and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What’s the secret to keeping the romance alive in the middle of hectic work and life?

Manisha: We’ve never had to make an effort to keep the romance alive. Yes, the work’s hectic, life is hectic and we have three kids but honestly, we’ve been together through thick and thin. The kids have been a part of our beautiful relationship. They’ve seen a healthy relationship right in front of them – our love, the fact that we don’t fight over petty things, and how we work as a team.

Dabboo: It doesn’t seem like work anymore (with her), it’s like I can’t imagine going to work or anywhere without her now.

Any special plans or messages for Valentine’s Day 2022?

Dabboo: We don’t actually wait for like one day of the year to celebrate, we celebrate our love through the year. This year, we are planning to pick up the kids from school (since they’ve just reopened) and perhaps take them out for a nice lunch.

