BetterTogether: Falguni and Shane Peacock on how they unwind and spend time together

Love is in the air. In fact, it’s everywhere for these power couples that not only share a personal but also a professional relationship. This Valentine’s Day, we talk to dynamic duos on how they keep the spark alive. With more than two decades and an internationally successful fashion label under their belt, designers Falguni and Shane Peacock know a thing about balancing work and their love.

From the international red carpet to Carrie Bradshaw’s lehenga look in the SATC reboot, And Just Like That; designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock are a name we are all too familiar with. Their blend of Indian embellishments with edgier western silhouettes has earned the approval of international musicians like Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry. Closer home, their ornate lehengas and saris are like music to our ears. Balancing the two is like walking on a tight rope yet the couple manages to make it look easy. From extending work trips to agreeing to disagree, the duo shares their secret formula.

How did you meet and how long have you been together?

We met through a common friend. Shane was designing a collection and he wanted someone to paint the fabric and that’s how we began speaking. It wasn’t love at first sight or an instant connection but as we started working together the fondness grew. We took it slow, spent a lot of time knowing each other and that’s how we fell in love and we have been together for 22 years now.

What is the biggest takeaway of working together as a couple?

The biggest takeaway is we have made peace with our creative disagreements and learned to agree to disagree. Both of us have two distinct personalities and so our opinions are not always the same, it took us a while to understand this but we realised we have the same goals so adjustments, disagreements are a part of the game but together we always find a solution that suits both of us and that makes us an ‘A-team. Working and building a business together has made our relationship stronger and more successful.

What’s the secret to keeping the romance alive in the middle of hectic work and life?

Working together allows us a lot of time with each other which a lot of couples struggle with. We travel together for our shoots, we sit in the same cabin and work so that’s a plus. When we travel for work and shoots we always extend the trips by a couple of days to unwind and spend time with each other where we try not to discuss work, however, it’s an integral part of us, and work-related conversations are unavoidable.

We also have a similar taste when it comes to hobbies, adventures, and watching movies, so we find time to do these together and we love exploring new places. Because we met at work, for us working together is a way of keeping romance alive. I mean imagine you and your partner working towards a common goal, there’s no greater feeling than that.

Any special plans or messages for Valentine’s day 2022?

Not a believer of celebrating love on just one day of the year so no special plans for us. It will be working Monday planning and working on exciting projects for 2022.

Images: Courtesy Falguni and Shane Peacock.