BetterTogether: Sanya and Varun Jain on how dinner dates keeps the romance alive

Love is in the air. In fact, it’s everywhere for these power couples that not only share a personal but also a professional relationship. This Valentine’s Day, we talk to dynamic duos on how they keep the spark alive. Find your niche and don’t micro-manage the others is the biggest takeaway we got from Sanya and Varun Jain’s journey from being a married couple to partners.

The homegrown alcohol industry is booming and riding on that wave is Smoke Labs, an Indian vodka that has garnered a great following with its unique taste and packaging. Founded by Varun Jain, Smoke Labs soon found itself a fashionable partner in the form of Smoke Wear, a gender-fluid streetwear label. It’s a combination that’s unconventional yet perfectly in sync, much like the founders Sanya and Varun Jain who live by the idea of escaping the humdrum of daily to keep the romance alive.

How did you meet and how long have you been together?

We met through a family friend and got along really well after our first meeting. We’ve been together for 11 years now and have two beautiful kids.

What made you decide to work together?

My husband Varun started Smoke Lab in 2019. The word “lab” has a very important part to play as at Smoke Lab we are always experimenting. Since fashion has always been my passion, I decided to set up Smoke Wear as our surrogate where we collaborate with various Indian designers and create sustainable and gender-neutral collections.

What is the biggest takeaway of working together as a couple?

We just let ourselves do our thing and play on our fortes. We don’t get into each other’s creative space and don’t micro-manage.

What’s the secret to keeping the romance alive in the middle of hectic work and life?

We try and escape every now and then for a quick meal together whenever we can.

Any special plans or messages for Valentine’s Day 2022?

We just took a Pre-Valentine trip to the Maldives.

