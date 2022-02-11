BetterTogether: Shyamal and Bhumika Shodhan on how communication is key

Love is in the air. In fact, it’s everywhere for these power couples that not only share a personal but also a professional relationship. This Valentine’s Day, we talk to dynamic duos on how they keep the spark alive. We take a page out of couturiers Shyamal and Bhumika Shodhan’s rulebook on how communication is key for a successful relationship.

Designers, Shyamal and Bhumika Shodhan have grown from being high school sweethearts, launching a label together to being parents and more. The thing that’s tided them through all these years is being best friends, and that’s a lesson we are picking up this Valentine’s Day.

How did you meet and how long have you been together?

Bhumika and I happened to be in the same school for an overlapping year but got to know each other through common friends just after I finished high school. We have been best friends since twenty-five years when we were seventeen and sixteen. When I was 20 that’s almost two decades ago, I was sent to Hyderabad to explore, however, I fell in love with the weaving of Pochampally and tried my hand at developing interesting colour combinations in woven fabrics. Bhumika was interning in Bangalore and used to send me sketches from there, that’s how our first prêt collection was born. Thereafter, Bhumika’s graduating project of reviving the Amdavadi Real Zari weaving technique was our first step towards couture and wedding wear. That’s how Shyamal & Bhumika was established. We started our journey in the early 2000s.

What is the biggest takeaway of working together as a couple?

We have been working together since we were twenty years old and have grown with each other and shared our differences. Constant communication plays a key role to maintain a good balance. Working together has been a wonderful journey. The division of roles is fairly complicated and often overlapping as we tend to take over each other’s responsibilities. Bhumika is the technical expert and the fashion designer and I am the entrepreneurial creative director who dabbles with multiple collections and creative business ideas. We have both given our lives to the building of the brand but most importantly we have grown together as individuals and are committed to each other and our families. Open and honest communication has helped us immensely from the very beginning.

What’s the secret to keeping the romance alive in the middle of hectic work and life?

As long as you love what you do you don’t feel that you are working. When you are in a field as exciting as fashion and your passion happens to be a creative career you never feel work getting hectic. We make sure that we are well delegated at work with reliable teams and we don’t take on more than we can comfortably do. We make sure we spend a lot of time with the kids and don’t miss out on their growing years. Our weekends at the farm in the countryside are the best rejuvenating mechanism that we’ve built into our routines.

Any special plans or messages for Valentine’s Day 2022?

It’s our son’s birthday and we will be celebrating with family and friends.

All Images: Courtesy Shyamal & Bhumika.