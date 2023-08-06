Love BLACKPINK’s Jisoo? Check out her top book recommendations for your next read

Given the massive global stardom BLACKPINK members enjoy, it’s no surprise that anything they recommend or promote receives newfound attention from the masses. Whether it’s a fashion tip or a skincare trick – fans dedicatedly emulate the K-pop quartet’s suggestions in daily life. One such band member who always obliges fans with her holy grail recommendations is BLACKPINK’S Kim Jisoo. The artist isn’t only revered for her immaculate musical talent and beauty, but also for her knowledge and wisdom. Did you know that the K-pop idol is a bibliophile? If you’re a true BLINK, you’ll know Jisoo often carries a book on her globetrotting adventures, trusting her literary friend for some respite amid the hectic schedules. Just like her sartorial choices and musical offerings, we’re sure her collection of books is equally appealing. Let’s take you through the top book recommendations of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo.

Jisoo has given fans a sneak peek into her reading list during various VLIVE sessions and interviews. While the Flower songstress is big on classic literature novels, she enjoys other genres equally. From Haruki Murakami‘s bestselling novel Kafka on the Shore and Kim Young-ha’s gripping crime thriller Memoir of a Murderer to a heartwarming tale of LGBTQ+ romance, The Price of Salt – Jisoo’s picks are pretty diverse. If you want to expand your reading list, the singer has you covered. Keep reading to learn the best book recommendations by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo that’ll keep you hooked.