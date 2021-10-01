Radhika Madan’s ‘Shiddat’ overdoses on Bollywood’s idea of love and passion

Love stories are a genre that has long been popular with viewers. Shiddat attempts to convey an emotion that each of us has felt at least once in our life – the agony, the ecstasy, and the entire grandeur of passion. The upcoming Bollywood love story is releasing today. Here’s everything you need to know about this film featuring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.

Shiddat story, movie cast, and more –

Shiddat trailer depicts two parallel love stories and the lengths to which people would go to be together with the love of their life. It does not reveal too much, apart from the idea that Kartika (Radhika Madan) and Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal) are star-crossed lovers who must overcome obstacles to be together.

The basic plot of the movie revolves around how love can be a whirlwind ride for young passionate lovers. According to the trailer, Shiddat seems like many other Hindi films we’ve watched and offered little by way of originality. Jaggi seems to be a flirtatious and insensitive person with a heart of gold, while Kartika portrays a more sensitive girl who is caught off guard by how different he is.

The plot thickens as Kartika and Jaggi grow closer despite her being engaged to someone else. When Kartika saves him from drowning and gives CPR, Jaggi considers it a kiss and does not attempt to suppress his love for her, even though she is engaged to someone else. The trailer implies that life throws them a curveball. One of the scenes depicts her marrying someone else. Mohit Raina and Diana Penty also make an appearance in the film. Overall, the film appears to be a decent watch, and it will be fascinating to see if Kartika and Jaggi can survive whatever life throws at them.

Shiddat, which was shot in Mumbai, London, Paris, and Glasgow, was supposed to release in September last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the movie will now begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1.

ALSO READ: ‘No Time To Die’: Everything we know about Daniel Craig’s new James Bond film

The film stars Sunny Kaushal, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Gold (2018), and Radhika Madan, who was most recently seen in late Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium (2020).

All images: Courtesy Hotstar