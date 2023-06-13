Best books written and recommended by Sudha Murthy for a lesson or two on life

One of the most prominent and most favourite educator, author and philanthropist in India, Sudha Murthy is a brand in herself. Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy is also known for her enormous contribution to the Indian literary space. These Sudha Murthy books are the perfect example of her immense wisdom and contribution to literature.

Sudha Murthy’s books are translated into several Indian languages for more accessibility and are even included in the school curriculum in different parts of the country. Her books reflect her unique ability to tell compelling stories in an engaging way, but with a simple narrative. Honoured with the R.K. Narayan Award for Literature and the Padma Shri in 2006, she also received the Attimabbe Award for Excellence in Kannada Literature in 2011. Here’s a look at some of the best reads by Sudha Murthy.

Sudha Murthy books that everyone must read

The Mother I Never Knew: Two Novellas

This book by Sudha Murthy comprises of two novellas that focus on the quests of two different men, but with the same objective – the search for a mother they never had. It tells the poignant story of Mukesh and Venkatesh, two young men, who discover secrets lurking in their family’s past. This sets them out on the quest for their mother. How will it turn out for them? Well, you’ll know when you give it a read.

Wise And Otherwise

This is a non-fiction book by Sudha Murthy. A collection of fifty vignettes of real-life incidents, this book explores the various shades of human nature. This is Sudha Murthy’s account of her various encounters with ordinary people and extraordinary minds during her travels, and which left a profound impression on her. First published in 2002, this book has been translated in all major Indian languages.

How I Taught My Grandmother to Read and Other Stories

A delightful collection of stories recounting real-life incidents that happened to Sudha Murthy throughout the course of life, this book features 25 semi-autobiographical short stories, like when her grandmother asked her to teach her the alphabet, the President of India took her on a train ride with him and more such heartwarming stories.

Gently Falls the Bakula

In the small town of Hubli, Shrikant discovers that he is attracted to his plain-looking but charming neighbour Shrimati, who always does better than him in the school exams. Shrimati too falls in love with the amiable and handsome Shrikant and the two get married. But it becomes the story of a happy marriage vs a successful career. This is the story of a marriage that loses its way as ambition and self-interest take their toll.

Mahashweta

A Kannada novel by Indian author Sudha Murthy, this story revolves around the protagonist Anupama and her inspiring story of courage and resilience. Thoughtfully dealing with the issue of leukoderma, this story offers hope and solace to the victims of the prejudices that govern society even today when Anupama overcomes the social stigma of a married woman whose husband left her. Then she moves to Bombay where she finds success, respect and rebuilds her life.

Dollar Bahu

The appeal of Sudha Murthy’s books and stories lies in the fact that they are extremely relatable to people from every section of the society. This story of how money corrupts the way people look at one another and can almost tear a family apart is about Gouramma’s two daughters in law- the simpleton Vinuta and her the US based Jamuna. Vinuta lives in Bangalore with her husband and family, where Jamuna lives in the US with a husband in a more liberated society.

The Day I Stopped Drinking Milk

A collection of heartwarming experiences of Murthy as she walks around the roads of urban and rural India. The book focuses on the extraordinary stories of ordinary people which make for simple stories with big lessons. In this book, you will read about Vishnu, who achieves every material success but never knows happiness, or Venkat, who talks so much that he has no time to listen, or how a young girl goes on a train journey which changes her life forever.

The Old Man and His God: Discovering the Spirit of India

Another non-fiction piece of literary work told directly from her heart. Sudha Murty listens to the villagers, slum dwellers and the common men and women of India and records what they have to say. The book puts together their accounts of struggles and hardships which they have at times overcome, and at other times been overwhelmed by.

House of Cards

This is the story of Mridula, a bright young woman with enormous enthusiasm for life who hails from a village in Karnataka. A chance meeting with a talented but impoverished doctor, Sanjay, leads to love and they get married and settled in Bangalore. The more Mridula sees the world, the more she realises how selfish and materialistic people can be. This is an intricately woven tale exploring human relationships.

Three Thousand Stitches

Another work of non-fiction by Sudha Murthy, this book is a collection of 11 short stories that draws inspiration from Sudha Murty’s real-life experiences, showing how the simplest acts of courage can touch the lives of others. Through the exceptional work of the Infosys Foundation as well as her own, Sudha Murthy has come across many such stories that have changed her mental anatomy.

Something Happened on the Way to Heaven: 20 Inspiring Real-Life Stories

A slightly different entry from the rest of the list, this collection of 20 memorable true-life stories was handpicked by Sudha Murty from a writing contest that was run by Penguin. This book captures the hope, faith, kindness and joy that life is filled with, as we make our way through the daily grind.

The Man from the Egg: Unusual Tales about the Trinity

This work of fiction chronicles the enchanting tales of the three most powerful gods of India – the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. In this book, each wonderfully short, crisp story will take you back to a magical time when people could teleport, animals could fly and reincarnation was simply a fact of life.

