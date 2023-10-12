A look at Busan’s bustling Magnate cafe that’s owned by BTS Jimin’s dad

In the ‘Miami of South Korea,’ a chic space serving decadent desserts and carefully-crafted caffeinated concoctions sees scores of diners walk through its doors every day. Some are drawn to its elegant interiors and eclectic menu. Others flock to the cafe due to the simple fact that it’s owned by Park Hyun-soo — BTS Jimin’s dad. Here’s all about the popular establishment in Busan.

With the advent of Hallyu, South Korean pop music, movies, and shows found themselves in global headlines. An important part of this phenomenon? A seven-member act whose catchy songs with honest and vulnerable lyrics resonated with listeners across generations. Sold-out concerts, record-breaking albums, and a string of awards followed. Not to mention, plenty of merchandise. To add to this, over the past few years fan tourism has risen in prominence, prompting many to spend their vacation days exploring their favourite celebrity’s most-frequented restaurants, filming locations, or even their place of residence. In line with this, Busan’s Magnate cafe is almost always buzzing with activity — courtesy of BTS fans (ARMY) who flock to the spot to feel closer to their bias or in hopes of spotting Park Jimin or his dad. Here’s everything we know about the spot.

BTS Jimin’s dad Pak Hyun-soo opened the cafe in 2019

According to several reports, this space was formerly a manufacturing unit/factory. Today, a large signboard declaring ‘MAGNATE’ as well as an industrial brown door greets diners at the outset. Inside is an expansive, elegant space marked by a large chandelier, peppy artwork, long lounge seats, and industrial decor. In one corner (the exhibition section), BTS’ signed albums and Jimin’s portraits as well as his hat collection are on display. On another sits a table where ARMYs can leave letters and presents for the group’s lead vocalist and main dancer. An outdoor terrace and large glass windows complete this. In the background, a BTS track promises to get your feet tapping.

The cafe’s cakes and coffees come highly recommended

According to several reviews, the space offers a range of desserts and caffeinated concoctions. Of these the Carrot Cake, Blueberry Cake, Cheese Bread Cake, Rainbow Cake, and Hazelnut Cake come highly recommended here. As do the Einspanner, Grapefruit Ade, Almond Cream Latte, and Espresso. There are a range of herbal teas, fruit juices, ice creams, sandwiches, and viennoiseries to choose from as well.

Magnate has hosted the likes of the Norwegian Ambassador

Besides K-pop enthusiasts, Magnate’s patrons include several prominent names. One that made it to the headlines was Frode Solberg. The Norwegian Ambassador took to Twitter to share his excitement at having met BTS Jimin’s dad at the cafe. “Honoured to meet Hyun-soo Park at his super cool Magnate Factory coffee house in Busan! Hyun-soo is also Jimin’s dad – from BTS, and kindly gave me a wonderful photo of Jimin! Going up on my wall! Thank you!” In 2022, on Jimin’s birthday, a massive crowd gathered at Magnate, with Park Hyun-soo handing out souvenirs to young fans.

Address: 135 Jinnam-ro, Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, Busan

Timings: 10:00am – 10:00pm (Monday-Sunday)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is Jimin so popular?

Jimin is a skilled dancer and vocalist. Besides these factors — as well as that of being a part of the wildly popular boy band BTS — he’s known for being social and is the picture of politeness.

– Who is Jimin’s wife?

Jimin is not married.